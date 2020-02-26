NEWS FLASH:
Tyrell Udy and wife Erin and son Boyd William, known as Boyd at home, came for a two-day very busy weekend beginning Friday and lasting until Saturday midday from their home in Montana. During their stay, they all celebrated little Boyd’s first birthday. All enjoyed a good time.
Boyd says he’s proud to have accomplished 50 years with the now Northrop Grumman company. He’s starting his 51st year with good health and an optimistic attitude.
Boyd says he is glad to see some of the snow melting off the lower parts of the ranch. He knows since it is still only February that we will still have some winter weather, but he is enjoying the better weather now. “I am tired of winter,” he says.
Orson and Jeannette Poulsen drove up to Rigby, Idaho to visit friends they had met on their mission in Nauvoo. They stayed with them Sunday and came home Monday. They enjoyed a really nice visit, sharing memories and just plain talking.
Orson is still enjoying helping Eli Anderson refurbish old wagons. “Each one is both a challenge and a learning experience,” he says.
Jeannette went to good friend Marie Roche’s home for another crocheting lesson, and friendly chatter with the other ladies and Marie. She says she is enjoying learning the art of crocheting.
Orson and Jeannette drove to Logan to purchase more fabric from Hobby Lobby to make some more frontier shirts. They enjoyed an ice cream treat afterwards.
Laura Wheatley and activity-day daughters dropped off Valentines to Winnie Richman and Carol Larsen on Friday, Feb. 14. Kate helped make the Valentines for the Promontory ladies. All enjoyed sticking the cute hearts to the doors with scotch tape after knocking first.
The Utah State Bookmobile stopped at the Wheatleys for a few minutes on Thursday. Since Georgia was home sick, she and Laura got books for the whole family.
It seems the Wheatleys have been doing lots of doctor visits the past week. One of them was for immunization shots. Laura says “Kate didn’t even cry!”
On Tuesday, Winnie Richman had two different doctors to see. In Tremonton, Dr. Otrusnik told her the terrible pain in her leg needed to be treated with an ultrasound test for possible blood clots. Since she was already scheduled to see a doctor at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden that afternoon, he scheduled her for the test before her doctor appointment. The test showed Winnie had no blood clots. Yes! However, she had to reschedule the second doctor’s appointment for later in February.
Wednesday, Winnie and Carolyn Carter went to a viewing and funeral for friend Louann Bell Anderson. Many other friends from Louann’s art class were there as well, including teacher Joyce Wally. Louann was a talented artist and adorned her home with many of her paintings. Her Christmas paintings were very beautiful. She will be missed.
Thursday, Winnie visited her knee doctor, Dr. Ferney, for a checkup on her painful knee. He said all the X-rays showed no sign of anything in her knee that would cause the pain, so it must be her bad back making the pain and sending it to her knee. Reeally?! Winnie will, hopefully, get her back fixed in May after she has finished feeding her steers for herself and her family. At the present time, the calves are looking like they are gaining the necessary weight for this time in their feeding cycle.
Friday, daughter Heather Lott came and took the steers four bags of grain for their feed storage bin. She really is strong. She also helped Winnie put a bent panel around a tube leading from the propane tank to the house. At that time, she noticed a bad leak at the tank. Winnie called Miller Gas in Tremonton, and they came and fixed it immediately. “Thank you, Miller Gas,” Winnie says gratefully, “and thank you Heather, too!”
Friday morning, Starr Mitchell delivered a happy St. Valentine treat of three raspberry chocolate candies. “They were so good!” Winnie says with pleasure.
Friday afternoon, two little angels masquerading as Georgia and Everly Wheatley came to decorate Winnie’s front door with Valentine hearts. One of the hearts had written on it, “you have been heart attacked by the Thatcher-Penrose Second Ward activity day girls.” Winnie took the hearts off the outside of the door and put them on the inside of the door before they could blow away. They are beautiful! She had enough warning to prepare sandwich bags of treats for each of the five older girls. She cautioned them not to give any to baby Kyra.
Saturday, Winnie drove up to Malad, Idaho to a celebration of life for Christopher Coombs, son of Sam and Betty Coombs. It was a very nice event.
Sunday, after choir practice (which was cancelled), and an hour in the library, Winnie came home for a short rest before chores. She then did chores and let Cody Ellis, his father Larry, and his son Rylan load the old red bull and an old, crippled cow to take to Richard Holmgren’s in Garland for sale on Monday. Neither animal gave any trouble to the two horses and their riders. Winnie followed them in, then came home. She went to bed way early!
Jim and Starr Mitchell had a very nice St. Valentine’s Day. Jim bought Starr a beautiful potted plant that will produce many gorgeous red blooms in time, and Starr bought Jim his favorite dark chocolates.
Starr says she took her granddaughters to the store to buy presents for their parents. She says they both chose wisely and well. Gabi had a St. Valentine’s party at school. Also, Ashley goes all out to decorate the whole house for holidays, especially for Feb. 14. In the evening, all got dressed up to go out to dinner as a family treat.
Last week was Steven Mitchell’s birthday. Since Starr’s birthday is close to his, they all celebrated with dinner together.
We sympathize with Ashley in the recent passing of her mother.