It’s the month of love and I’m sure you won’t be surprised when I say, I love LOVE!
I love watching people hold hands. I love looking at engagement photos on wedding announcements. I love cheesy chick flicks with endings that are predictable. I love over-priced chocolate dipped strawberries, and I love sending my husband my Amazon wish list for Valentine’s Day (I promise I’m not high maintenance). I love helping my girls make a Valentine’s Day card for my husband with lipstick kisses, and I love watching my husband give our girls each a rose. I love everything about the holiday and the month, because I think you should celebrate all month long.
Valentine’s Day has shifted for me over the last few years.
The first Valentine’s Day my husband and I spent together when dating 11 years ago was spent going to a fancy dinner, getting ice cream, and then going to the movies. I remember I bought a cute, pink skirt to wear just for the occasion, and of course, he showed up with pink roses when he picked me up. It was a date that I still remember and think back on every year.
Our Valentines Days since becoming parents we have changed to typically ordering take-out, watching a movie, drinking a bottle of sparkling cider, and hanging out with our kids at home.
Here’s the thing — I love both of those versions!
I love both versions because my husband and I are together. We are with our kids and we are literally just celebrating love as a family. I always get my girls some fun little trinkets and some Valentine pajamas just so they can feel special, too. This year, I’m planning to take them to a random store and let them hand out single roses to strangers, because I think they’re going to love it!
I believe that whatever stage of life you’re in, you can still enjoy this holiday and month. You can celebrate the holiday by going on a fancy dinner, taking roses to lonely relatives, leaving Valentines notes on random cars, or just hanging out at home (with a box of chocolates, of course). Whatever you do, I hope you enjoy it!