"They who can give up essential liberty to obtain a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety." — Benjamin Franklin
With this COVID-19 pandemic, we have given up our liberty to a little temporary safety.
When the news broke about COVID-19, we the people were willing to help, but then different reports were coming forth that this virus was not a pandemic level but a different strain of the flu.
Doctors are being pressured to list a patient with the virus even when they were dying from some other disease. You do not die "with" the disease, you die "from" a disease. Doctors and nurses who have descending voices are being censored with Youtube and facebook shutting down any voices that are opposing W.H.O. (World Health Organization) and Dr. Fauci. Why not let them have the freedom of speech?
We even have our local Box Elder County commissioners who also have censored the people by shutting down public comment during the commission meetings. The last opinion I was able to share was a video on "State Sovereignty" by KrisAnne Hall; it was a little over the 3 minutes allowed. I could see the commissioners getting upset with how long the video was if there were people waiting to comment behind me but I was the only citizen there.
Our Box Elder County school board also censored those who spoke at their public comment period. I spoke out against Common Core for the three minute time period, only to receive a letter from the board informing me that I could not talked about the same subject consecutively, I needed to wait three months in between. What?
The apostles of Jesus were commanded not to speak at all about Jesus after he had been crucified, but Peter and John told the Jewish leaders that it was better to obey God than man. We are to obey the laws of the land, the supreme law of the land which is the Constitution, but our representatives choose to ignore our law. So as Thomas Jefferson stated, "rebellion to tyrants is obedience to God."
The censoring of speech needs to stop. "Without freedom of thought, there can be no such thing as wisdom; and no such thing as public liberty, without freedom of speech." — Benjamin Franklin
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City