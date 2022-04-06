With new housing sprouting up all around Tremonton and the surrounding area about as fast as builders can build, yet still struggling to keep up with demand, it’s no secret that the Box Elder County population is exploding like never before.
The latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau released in late March confirm that trend, with the county’s population growing at an annual clip of 3.5% as it added nearly 2,000 residents between July 2020 and 2021. As of July 1, 2021, the official population of Box Elder County stood at 59,688.
But even at that breakneck pace, Box Elder was still just the ninth-fastest growing county in the state during those 12 months. Washington County, home of St. George, was first, followed by Iron, Tooele, Kane, Rich, Piute, Utah and Wasatch counties. Cache County rounded out the top 10.
In terms of metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), the Logan area saw the 10th highest population growth rate in the nation between July 2020 and July 2021. The Logan MSA consists of Cache County, Utah and Franklin County, Idaho.
Logan, with 2.9% growth over the given year, was not the only place in Utah making the list. The St. George metro area was ranked No. 1 with 5.1 percent population growth, and the Provo/Orem area ranked No. 8 with 3.3 percent growth.
For census purposes, Box Elder County is included in the Ogden-Clearfield MSA, which also includes Weber, Davis and Morgan counties. Overall, the Ogden-Clearfield area had a 1.4% growth rate in the 12-month period, ranking 52nd among all 384 MSAs.
However, looking at the numbers for Box Elder County individually tells a different story. At the county level, Box Elder’s growth rate was actually higher than Cache County’s 3.2% rate.
The numbers show that Utah is clearly growing much faster than the United States as a whole, which saw a population increase of 0.1% in the same period.
Census figures released last year showed Idaho to be the nation’s fastest growing state, with Utah coming in tied with Montana for second.