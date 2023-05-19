.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows if
a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Census: Tremonton leads growth surge in Box Elder County
Box Elder County was among the fastest-growing counties in the nation in the last half of 2021 and first half of 2022, with the majority of that growth happening in Tremonton, according to new federal data.
The latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau indicate that several counties in Utah, including Box Elder, were among the 100 fastest growing nationwide from July 2021 to July 2022.
On May 18, the bureau released estimates for growth in population and housing across the nation for the 12 months ended July 1, 2022. Utah added nearly 42,000 residents during the period for a one-year growth rate of 1.2%.
Utah has been one of the fastest-growing states in the nation in recent years and that growth has driven demand for new housing, as evidenced by the appearance of seven Utah counties among the 100 fastest-growing counties in the nation in terms of new housing units.
Among counties nationwide with at least 5,000 total housing units, Wasatch County came in at No. 1 with a 7.7% jump in units from July 2021 to July 2022. Other Utah counties in the top 100 include Utah (No. 17, 5.4%), Washington (No. 26, 4.7%), Box Elder (No. 37, 4.3%), Tooele (No. 45, 4.1%), Iron (No. 52, 3.9%), and Davis (No. 99, 3.2%).
With more than 3,100 counties nationwide, those listed in the top 100 are all in the top 3% in the U.S. for growth.
During the same 12-month period, Box Elder County added 1,800 new residents to bring the county’s total population to 61,500 — a growth rate of 3% in a single year. Most of that growth came in Tremonton, which has experienced an unprecedented boom in both population and housing growth.
Tremonton’s single-year growth rate of 12.3% represents 1,343 new residents and corresponds with a large increase in building permits. The city issued a record-high 434 residential building permits in 2021, many of those attributable to the downtown Matheson Apartments project.
The total number of permits issued in 2022 fell to 214, which is still well above average based on previous years. For the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1, city staff estimate that Tremonton will issue approximately 134 permits, which represents the average of the previous four years.
Looking at growth in other cities and towns around Box Elder County, the new Census Bureau numbers show a mixed bag, with Elwood, Fielding, Honeyville, Mantua, Perry and Willard all experiencing substantial population growth from July 2021 to July 2022.
On the other hand, several others held even or saw their populations decline slightly in the same period, including Bear River City, Brigham City, Corinne, Deweyville, Garland, Howell, Plymouth, Portage and Snowville.
The population living in unincorporated areas of the county grew by slightly more than 200, an increase of 1.9%.
