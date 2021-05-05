Century Elementary School has a wonderful way of welcoming brand new youngsters to the wonderful world of learning. There will be a Kindergarten Getting to Know You Day for those who will be attending kindergarten at Century Elementary School for the school year 2021-22.
For those whose last name begins with A-L, please come Monday, May 10 from 3-3:30 p.m. For those whose name last name begins with M-Z please come Monday, May 10 from 3:30-4 p.m.
Don’t forget a birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residence to help complete registration papers.
City cleanup will begin May 12-17. Dumpsters will be scattered throughout the city. Remember, no tires, old refrigerators, dirt, batteries, liquids, etc. This is a perfect opportunity to get lawns and yards spruced up for spring — and it’s free, complements of the Corinne City Council.
Corinne City Council members remind all citizens to be courteous and careful of water use, as water will become available the week of May 9.
Celebrate Mother’s Day. And then, celebrate the opportunity of freedom of speech by serving on the city council. There are two seats and the mayor position open and need to be filled for next year. Contact City Hall between June 1-7 and declare you are running.