The Box Elder Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual awards, and Tremonton is well represented among those recognized.
Local real estate developer Micah Capener and city recreation coordinator Zach LeFevre received two of the Chamber’s highest individual honors, while Kent’s Market and Bear River Bowling Center/The Grille were recognized with top business awards.
Businessperson of the Year
Micah Capener, Capener Losee Real Estate
Micah Wayne Capener has been happily married to Shaylee Capener for 17 years and has 6 children Lexi 15, Jurni 14, Tyce 11, Brix 10, Jovi 7, and Demi 5. Micah grew up on a Dairy in Riverside Utah and learned the value of work and Family. He loves camping, photography, technology, being with family, and watching his kids play sports and dance.
Micah is the owner and broker of Capener Losee Real Estate focusing in development, new construction, and multi-family properties for 13 years. He is the only member of the Brigham-Tremonton Board of Realtors in the NAR President’s Circle. Since 2005 he has focused on large and small business deals including business startups, real estate remodeling, residential and commercial development and leasing. Micah has been instrumental in development in Box Elder County. Micah over the years has really helped to revitalize Tremonton City. Specifically, Micah purchased the King’s Building and renovated the building in such a way as to provide storefronts for multiple small businesses. As a business person Micah has also developed the Tremont Center Shopping Complex, which again has provided additional retail and office spaces for other businesses and provided more retail choices for the resident of the Bear River Valley. Micah has also revitalized other properties along Main Street and been a willing partner in the City’s mural program by granting Tremonton City easements for murals to be painted on his buildings.
Micah served as President of the Bear River Chamber of Commerce twice and President of the Brigham Tremonton Board of Realtors in 2015. He currently serves on the CIP Committee for Box Elder County since 2010, Tremonton Planning Commission since 2012, the Utah State Association of Realtors Grievance Committee, and as an Ambassador for Utah State University Brigham City. He is also an active member of the Tremonton Kiwanis Club.
Capener graduated from Bear River High in 1998 then received his Bachelors in Business Administration from Utah State University in 2004, and went on to finish his masters of Real Estate in 2014 from Columbia University. He has a passion for education, technology, and big challenges.
Large Business of the Year
Kent’s Market
Kent’s Market is the “mainstay” in Tremonton. Kent’s is best known for its “fresh donuts and scratch bakery” as well as its “hunting optics,” in the close family community of Tremonton. Kent’s celebrates and supports community activities and is a welcoming, friendly gathering place to visit with neighbors and friends as you shop.
Kent’s is a Utah family owned and operated full service grocery store offering fresh meats including Certified Angus beef, farm fresh produce, made from scratch delicious bakery goods, full service deli meats and cheeses including daily homemade lunch specials. It also offers hunting supplies, optics, binoculars, rifle scopes, spotting scopes, Utah and Idaho hunting and fishing licenses. Kent’s has outstanding specialized Department Managers that are willing to help each customer with kindness, a smile and appreciation for shopping at Kent’s.
Layne Julander, the Store Director, has been in the grocery industry for 31 years, 29 of those years with Kent’s Market. Layne’s greatest rewards are his family and his “Kent’s Market Family,” which he believes are the “greatest employees ” in the state of Utah. Many of Kent’s Tremonton employees have worked for Kent’s for many years and are dedicated to customer service and making Kent’s a great place to shop.
Board Member of the Year
Zach LeFevre, Tremonton City
Zach LeFevre has lived in and worked for Tremonton city since 2013 as the Events and Recreation Coordinator serving Northern Box Elder County. Zach grew up in Washington State, Graduated from BYU-Idaho with a Degree in Recreation Management, is a Member of the Utah Recreation and Parks Association (URPA) and Graduated from the URPA Class of 2016 Leadership Academy.
He served as a Board Member of the former Bear River Valley Chamber of Commerce and has served on the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce as an advisor since the two chambers merged in 2017. Zach has served on the Events and Fundraising Committee and in 2019 was Chair of the committee. Zach has helped at Peach Days and has been an active representative from the Tremonton area. Zach really enjoys being involved and providing activities for the residents in the community.
Zach, his wife Kim and their 2 daughters love the outdoors. They enjoy sports such as pickleball, softball and football as well as camping, fishing and swimming.
Medium Business of the Year
The Grille/Bear River Bowling Center
The Grille and the Bear River Bowling Center are located in Tremonton and are owned by Chad and Karla Munns, The Grille is a local favorite restaurant that offers lunch and dinner. They have been open since October 2012. They offer a variety of dishes including gourmet sandwiches and burgers, smoked ribs, steaks, pulled pork, specialty pizzas, salads, on weekends smoked prime rib. In 2017 they remodeled and enclosed the outdoor eating area. The restaurant seats over 100 and is often full. They offer all of their smoked meats, side dishes, rolls, pastas, sandwiches, soups, desserts as well as many other custom catering options. Plan your party with them in the Bowling Center, on the patio, or at your location. Family parties, business events, weddings, birthday parties, and holiday parties they can cater them all.
The Bear River Bowling Center has 12 bowling lanes. They have actual hardwood lanes, not synthetic lanes. They offer leagues on Wednesday and Thursday nights. They have a family-friendly atmosphere and are a great place to host bowling parties such as: family reunion, Christmas parties, and company parties.
Karla and Chad are active members of the Bear River Valley community. Karla served on the Chamber Board of Directors. Chad has served on Box Elder County Planning & Zoning Committee and on the Bear River Valley Hospital Board. They just returned home from an 18 month mission for their church. Both of them know and value community service and knows the impact the business owners can have by serving. They are always willing to donate gift certificates to and sponsor many local causes. They also love to participate in community events such as Tremonton City Days and Trick or Treat on Main Street.
With the two businesses they employ over 40 employees that are dedicated to offering great food, fun, and customer service. All the employees worked hard and maintained the reputation of the business while Chad and Karla were away from the area. They would like to give a special thank you to their son Jordan and the managers for doing a fantastic job while they were away.
Chad and Karla have six children and thirteen grandchildren and very proud of all of them.
Other award winners include:
Home Based Business of the Year
Witt’s Water Works
Witt’s Water Works is owned by Keith Witt. The business is a full-service licensed, insured, and bonded plumbing contractor, and plumbing repair specialist. Specializing in service and repair plumbing, from drain cleaning, to replacing a water heater, or your whole sewer line they have a solution for you. They are very happy to offer trenchless sewer lining, and repairs. They have top-of-the-line equipment, along with the resources and know how to get the job done right the first time. Witt’s Water Works is known in the community for their great customer service and fair pricing.
Keith started his apprenticeship in 1997, worked commercially and obtained his Journeyman’s license and ultimately his masters and contractors licenses. He opened Witt’s Water Works in 2002 but continued to also work for other people until 2004. Since that time Keith runs Witt’s Water Works full time.
Small Business of the Year — Drewes Floral & Gift
Drewes Floral & Gift is owned by Kelly and Danette Driscoll. They are located on Brigham City’s historic Main Street. They have a professional staff that is dedicated to handling your request with care and take pride in creating custom arrangements for all of life’s special moments. Few gifts produce a lasting impression like fresh, colorful flowers. They have an extensive assortment of lush, beautiful plants and flowers that will exceed your expectations. All of their bouquets are thoughtfully arranged by one of their skilled floral designers. They provide floral delivery from Tremonton to Willard and everywhere in between, as well as nationwide through their network of dependable florists. But Drewes Floral & Gift is more than flowers. A highlight of the store is the O.A.K. Room named after their granddaughters Oakley, Addison, and Kadynce which features home décor, purses, jewelry, apparel, and gifts for all occasions.
Total Citizen of the Year
Susan Poulsen
Susan Poulsen is best known for her dedication to Acts Six Soup Kitchen, but her service to the community goes back many years and encompasses other causes. She credits her faith, her mother and other women she respected and admired as inspiration.
For example, she and her late husband Lyle Poulsen conducted a drive to gather hats, gloves and blankets from fellow employees at Morton (now Autoliv) to donate to St. Anne’s shelter and to give to the homeless and poor on 25th Street in Ogden.
Known as Susie by most people, she volunteered for 15 years with the Chamber of Commerce in helping organize and set up Peach Days booths, as well as assisting with the Junior Parade and Peach Days parade.
Her mother, Rose Trollinger, was one of the original founders of Acts Six Soup Kitchen in 1986 and Susie began volunteering whenever St. Michael’s congregation was in charge of the meal, going back to the early days in Gillespie Hall, then Lincoln Center, and now in the Eagles lodge at 912 North Main. She has two children and five grandchildren who she hopes will continue her legacy of service.
Ambassador of the Year
Ross Stanton
Ross Stanton graduated from Weber State University in Drafting. He has been in Banking for 18 years and currently works for Zions Bank doing their commercial and AG lending. Zions Bank is a Community Bank and he tries to be involved in as much community events as time allows. Every year Zions allows Ross to go to local schools and teach student about savings and credit.
Ross has been an ambassador for the Chamber of Commerce for six years and has really enjoyed being involved with the Ambassadors Group. He also serves on the Member’s NEEDS Committee and helps to present the business spotlights for the Chamber monthly.
Ross has been married to his wife Valerie for 16 years and together they have four children.
The award recipients will be recognized at the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 24 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds in the Fine Arts Building. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with social hour and the program at 6:30 p.m. Cost to attend is $30 per person or your business can sponsor a table for $300 which includes: 8 tickets to banquet, business name on table, business name in program, and business name announced during dinner. There is also a silent auction with over 75 items and a live auction during the event.