The Box Elder Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet the evening of Friday, April 22 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds — an event replete with good food, camaraderie, silent and live auctions, and of course the recognition of several people, businesses and organizations that have made remarkable contributions to the county and local communities.
Total Citizen of the Year: Teresa M. Moore
Tere’s service journey began as a young girl when she served as a candy striper at a local community hospital auxiliary. Later she attended nursing school and became a licensed practical nurse specializing in obstetrics, labor and delivery, and newborn and NICU.
Tere has also been very active in her faith-based service. She has volunteered at food pantries, soup kitchens and the LDS Family History Library.
After serving on the Brigham City Rotary board for several years, Tere became president and oversaw the club’s efforts to build a splash pad at John Adams Park.
As Rotary president, she also became involved with Days for Girls International, an NGO that makes and sends sustainable feminine hygiene kits to girls in third world nations, and now co-runs a Days for Girls team in Brigham City.
Tere loves living here with many wonderful people, especially those who run the nonprofits in the area. She and husband Jim have four children and 12 grandchildren.
Businessperson of the Year: Randy Jay Christensen
Randy Christensen has worked for America First Credit Union for nearly 10 years. He has served the last four and a half years as manager at the Brigham City Kent’s Branch.
He served on the Layton City Parks and Recreation Board for four years, volunteered with the Red Cross during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics, and continues to serve as secretary of the North Davis Aquatics Board of Directors, a nonprofit competitive swimming organization.
Randy and his wife, Megan, volunteered as foster parents and helped with presentations to prepare other families as they began their foster care service. He is currently serving on the Habitat for Humanity of Northern Utah Board of Directors as Vice President and on the Brigham City Rotary Club Board of Directors.
Large Business of the Year: Storm Products Inc.
Storm Products Inc. makes high-performance bowling equipment, accessories and shoes at its company headquarters and manufacturing facility in Brigham City. Storm currently employs about 220 people and is still growing. The company manufactures hundreds of thousands of balls a year, and its products currently ship to 70 countries.
The company was founded by Bill and Barbara Chrisman in 1985 as High Score Products, a chemical company that developed bowling ball cleaners. In 1991, with assistance from Bill’s friend and fellow bowling enthusiast Keith Orton, the company began manufacturing high-performance bowling balls, creating a subsidiary called Storm.
Storm Products donates to the local community through a variety of organizations.
Medium Business of the Year: New Hope Crisis Center
New Hope Crisis Center has been serving Box Elder County for 30 years. Its mission is to provide all-inclusive, integrated, victim-centered services to stabilize and support individuals, families, and the community. All of its services and classes are offered free of charge.
Services include 24-hour crisis assistance, bilingual services, 24-hour advocacy for domestic violence and sexual assault victims, sexual assault and domestic violence support groups, protective order and stalking injunction assistance, domestic violence shelter, justice court advocacy, educational classes and more.
In 2021, New Hope fielded 2,836 crisis calls, up from 1,965 in 2019. New Hope met this need with its existing staff, and continues to meet the needs of the community.
Small Business of the Year: Edward Jones Investments, Daniel Kennedy
Daniel Kennedy’s branch of Edward Jones continues a long tradition of excellence in Box Elder County of serving investors and providing quality financial advising. His branch has tripled its size in the last five years.
Daniel’s community service includes Head Ambassador for the Box Elder Chamber of Commerce and Brigham City Rotary Club president. One of his service projects included the restoration of the Christmas Village displays, which can be seen all holiday season outside the Chamber of Commerce building.
Home Based Business of the Year: Bell X-101 Locksmithing
Josh and Heather Bell have been running Bell-X 101 Locksmithing for almost 19 years. The company was started by Josh’s parents in 1997. Josh and Heather took over the Business in July 2003.
Bell-X 101 has donated to the Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt, and is involved with the Chamber’s Women In Business group. Heather is currently serving on the Chamber Board of Directors and is this year’s Peach Queen Pageant chair.