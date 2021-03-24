The annual city sponsored Easter Egg Hunt will be a bit different this year. Instead of kiddos hunting for colored eggs, prizes will be delivered to families via car windows or walk-ins.
On Saturday, April 3, citizens of Corinne are welcome to go to City Hall where gift certificates will be handed out for those under 12 years of age. The office will be open from 10-11 a.m. The certificates can be turned in for an item from local merchants.
“Hear ye, hear ye” good citizens of the fair Corinne City: that’s how this announcement would be stated eons ago. But it is still just as important. This year is an election year for municipalities and that includes Corinne.
There will be two seats on the city council and the mayor position open. Candidacy must be declared between June 1 and June 7. Be brave and be involved. Let the city recorder know of your intention to run.
Another change in leadership in Corinne First Ward has occurred. The new primary presidency includes Kathy Norman as president, with Kaylyn Hansen and Alisha Norman as councilors. Many thanks to previous leaders Jana Young, Kris Webb and Angie Davis.
The first day of spring has come and gone. Did it bring any wonderful and exciting changes to life? Probably not yet, but better things are on the horizon, says the weather man sooner or later.
Enjoy spring break. Only two months and a little bit until the end of the school year.