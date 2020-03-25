The family and friends of Charlene Petersen recognize and honor her on her 90th birthday. Charlene was born March 28, 1930 and raised in Honeyville, Utah. She married JDell Petersen of Thatcher and they raised four sons — Brian, Brad, Shane, and Steve, in Thatcher. She has 16 grandchildren and to date, 34 great-grandchildren.
The party originally scheduled in her honor for March 21 was cancelled due to the coronavirus precautions being taken. Charlene and her family appreciate the special recognition and happy birthday wishes.