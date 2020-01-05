Corrine - Charles (Chuck) Lindon Thompson passed away in his home on December 29, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Chuck was the third child to Gayla Sue Flowers and Robert Neil Thompson of Elwood, Utah. He grew up on the family farm, helping out wherever he was needed. He learned to fix the machinery and developed a life-long love for mechanic work.
He joined the Navy at seventeen years old and then returned to start a family. He was married and had two sons Christopher Charles and Alexander John. Chuck loved to work hard and took his boys where ever his work took him. He divorced and later married Tammy Weathers Hardy. Chuck adopted four beautiful little girls. Destiny, Angel, Faith and Harmony and they were sure he hung the moon. Chuck and Tammy built their lives together with their daughters in Corinne, Utah.
He is proceeded in death by his grandparents Lindon and Eula Thompson, his father Robert Thompson and his sister Karen Sue Memmott all of Elwood.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. The family will greet friends from 10:00-11:45 am. Services will start at Noon.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to offset the cost of the funeral. They can be made to Gillies Funeral Chapel, 435-723-5236.