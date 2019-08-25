Charles Wayne Smith, 63 passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Charles was born October 31, 1955 in Encino, California to C. Wayne Smith and Patricia Penfold Smith, arriving two minutes before his twin brother.
He lived in many places in his lifetime, including Spain, England, France, Wales, Scotland, Portugal, Texas, Arizona, Idaho, and Utah.
Charles attended Arizona State University, Ricks College, and Utah State University. He earned a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from ASU and a Master’s in Computer Science from USU.
Charles married the love of his life, Lisa Ruth Feldman, on June 27, 1989 in the Logan LDS Temple. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as a Cub Scout Leader, Cub Master, Home Teacher, and Primary Pianist which was his favorite calling.
He enjoyed music and played in the Marching Band in high school, the Cache Community Jazz Band, and the Messiah Sing-A-Long for many years. Charles also enjoyed art in high school and college.
Charles taught school on the Navajo and Hopi Reservation in Arizona. He also worked at General Dynamics, Idaho Nuclear Energy and Engineering Laboratory, Thiokol, and at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for many years as a Computer Systems Specialist. He worked in the Church and Family History department and Information Communication Systems.
Charles is survived by his sweetheart Lisa; his children: Sarah (Andrew) Ferenz, John (Kelsey) Smith, Michael (Alaina) Smith, and Matthew Smith; and his brother Douglas Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Church Missionary Fund.
Special thanks to the Garland 2nd Ward and to Wendy, Amber, and Cheyanne with Intermountain Homecare and Hospice.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Garland Tabernacle, 140 W. Factory Street, Garland, Utah. Viewings will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Garland Tabernacle.
Interment will be in the Garland City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.