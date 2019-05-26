JoAnn, Claude, Tami, Cordell, Lynette and Kayla announce a special Open House Celebration to honor the 90th birthday of their mother, Bonnie J. Christensen. They would be honored to have you join them for the celebration. The gathering will be at the Thatcher-Penrose Ward Bowery (11475 W. 10400 N.) on June 1 from 3-5 p.m.
Bonnie was born on June 5, 1929, to Joseph and Almeda Jones in Salt Lake City. She moved with her family to the Tremonton area where her father taught school and also ran a farm in Howell. She married Evan C. Christensen on June 14, 1946 in the Logan Temple. Together for 55 years, they raised six children and served two missions. Evan relocated to heaven in 2001. Since then, Bonnie has seen her family increase with the addition of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren.
It would be just peachy if you would join her family as they celebrate her life and legacy on June 1. Who knew she’d hang around this long...