December is such a joyful month — full of decorations and get-togethers, friends and families.
Both the Corinne Wards held ward parties recently. Corinne First Ward participated in a walk through nativity scene at Reeders’ yard. The Second Ward will celebrate their party on Friday, December 10.
The Christmas Cantata, which has not been held for several years, will be held this year at the Historical Corinne Methodist Church on Tuesday, December 14, at the old church building beginning at 6:30 p.m. The wearing of masks is strongly suggested.
The Corinne Historical Society and Advisory Committee, under the guidance of Karen Caldwell, have made this possible. Kudos to Caldwell, who is dedicated to the restoration of this historical building and all the behind the scenes efforts she has made toward this end.
Don’t forget a letter to Santa this month. And, strangely enough, there is a North Pole mailbox at the fire station. Letters to Santa can be mailed there clear ’til December 20 at 5 p.m. (be sure to include a self-addressed, stamped envelope for a reply).
Century Elementary students will have winter break beginning with a half day Wednesday, December 22. School will resume January 3.
Community condolences are offered to Patty Tillman’s family at her passing last week.