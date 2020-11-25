There are Christmas decorations up and glowing around the neighborhood! This year it is never too early for some lights and brightness. Looking forward to seeing many more additions of merriness. In fact, Corinne City Council will again sponsor a yard decorating contest.
Judging will take place on December 15, so there is time to sparkle up the place. Many thanks to all of you who participate from we who look in awe at your creativity. Although there will be no judging in West Corinne, it is just as merry out west.
After having to act as judge and jury in several cases of disagreement over ordinances and variances, Corinne City Council took action to employ someone outside the city to act as a hearing officer for these types of situations.
Council members all voiced the opinion that “in-house” decisions were detrimental to the community and result in bad feelings on one or both sides of the disagreement.
At the suggestion of Councilwoman Karen Caldwell, Craig Call attended the council meeting. He presented his legal qualifications, knowledge of small town ordinances and experience as he presently serves in this position in several small towns in this area.
After discussion, council members accepted his proposal and approved a three-year contract in a need-only situation.
Speeding everywhere was the main complaint of the public comment discussion. Evidently, certain short streets have been designated by the students at the community high as the dragway. Officer Palmer urged citizens to call and report such activity, and said a picture or video of lawbreaking of any kind would be of great help in prosecuting unlawful behavior.
Councilwoman Cindy Cheney suggested a crosswalk by the old Co-op building for bus students having to cross Highway 13. The school district would have to take charge of that and contact UDOT, as that is a state highway and not under city control. The use of the speed limit trailer was also suggested as a deterrent to speeding in the city.
Another area of great concern to citizens is the area by the boat dock. Illegal paraphernalia, garbage, and unsafe conditions abound there. Again, the local sheriff’s office can help clean it up if called.
The public hearing needed for the much-debated small animal ordinance and its future will be held January 5, 2021.
COVID-19 continues to take its toll. Our own Mayor Merkley has been the victim of a severe case. Best wishes of health to all those affected by this illness.