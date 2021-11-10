I know everyone is getting their countdown ready for Christmas, but don’t break out the egg nog just yet, because one of my favorite holidays is about to take the stage — Thanksgiving! I hate that Thanksgiving gets so overlooked, because it is such a fun time to get together with family, give thanks for all that we have, and wear some stretchy pants.
This year, my entire immediate family (all 30 of us) will be eating dinner together. Between airport pickups, and long drives from Seattle, we’re all going to come prepared to party on Thanksgiving Thursday. Because of COVID-19, it has been a few years since we’ve all been together, so this Thanksgiving will be one to remember!
My mom, who is the Queen of Thanksgiving, is already making her game plan for the holiday. You probably think I’m exaggerating, but I’m definitely not. She even sent out a text in mid-October to see what kinds of pies everyone wanted this year so she can be prepared for this delicious feast. My mom makes more food for Thanksgiving than you can imagine. She majored in home economics education, and she loves to cook for her family, so the holiday is quite the event in the Nelson home.
Advertisement
My mom is a great example of what Thanksgiving is all about too, because after we’re all done, she’ll dish up some plates of food or dessert, and take them to certain people in the neighborhood that she knows would appreciate them.
My family is a little … different (in a good way)! Our Thanksgivings usually end up with planking or handstand competitions, playing Mormon bridge, or tracking down keys to a church to play basketball. We’ve even been known to have box jump competitions, double dutch competitions, and often times we’ll pass an Apple watch around to see who has the lowest pulse (which is always my dad with around 42 BPM). It’s not that we necessarily want to beat each other, it’s just our idea of fun.
I think this year is going to be a special one because many people I know have lost loved ones during the pandemic. I think of those families as they gather around the table and an empty chair feels painful to look at. I know that every minute we’re able to spend together is crucial, because everything can change in an instant. Be sure to take pictures of your whole family this Thanksgiving and try to enjoy the holiday … and then you can bust out the egg nog!