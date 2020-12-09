There are huge colored Christmas bulbs sprouting up in yards of members of Corinne First Ward, put there by primary elves doing a service project. But don’t tell who put them there. It’s a secret — the elves told me so.
And there was a drive-through nativity scene prepared by First Ward Primary crew earlier in the week. President Jana Young declared: “we need a party!” So, following health standards and staying six feet apart, cars were used for trekking through the land instead of donkeys, and if the tax collector received a non-perishable food donation, each car went to four different stations and listened to a message about the birth of Jesus, received a gift and a goody. Thanks for brightening up the season.
Clint Norman, Corinne Fire chief, announced the Santa Box will be open again this year. Children can write a letter to Santa and deposit it at the fire station. Santa acknowledged all those letters last year and looks forward to reading them this year.
At last week’s city council meeting, Owen Brinkerhoff approached the council concerning rumors about re-zoning land near his ranch. Mayor Brett Merkley assured him that nothing has been completed. Merkley suggested Brinkerhoff attend the next meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the entity considering the zoning change. After their decision, the plan is brought before the city council for approval or disapproval.
Basically, the zoning would need to be designated for residential and would include multiple housing units, for instance, townhouses. Councilman Shane Bateman said he planned to attend the planning and zoning meeting himself.
The council reviewed the small animal ordinance again. Mayor Merkley stated he could not ticket anyone under this item if he did not have a standard to compare them to and urged council members to make a decision.
There are many prizes up for grabs in the yard-decorating contest. There will be a first place, second place and third place awards plus four honorable mentions. Things look great already, but there is time for more lights. Judging will take place Dec. 15.
Councilman Bateman requested a meeting to clarify the plan for the sewer renovation and timeline. Councilwoman Karen Caldwell requested an update on the social media website. Mayor Merkley said if it is not up to date, it is our fault. Caldwell also suggested beginning to save funds for completing the turn lane by the city as UDOT is not too concerned about the city’s plight.
Citizen Cheryl Thomas wanted to know how many dogs are allowed per household in the city. City Recorder Kendra Norman replied it was three, but can be more if the situation involves a kennel. Council Bateman gave kudos to the animal control officer. Pictures of the offending canine would be welcome to help in finding the culprit.
Best wishes and hopes for a quick recovery go to all those suffering from illness and accidents and grief today.