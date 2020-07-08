One thing I thought was neat this past week was the meeting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot. All the ladies in the Relief Society were invited. The COVID-19 is still a scare but they wanted to touch (maybe not a good word to use) base with all the sisters in the ward.
This one was about ministering, but even with the COVID-19 going on they should contact those sisters in their care. The invite was so clever: “Let us meet at long last @ the parking lot & have a simple chat, about all those daring deeds of yours that show the commitment of your ministering call.” My thoughts are that the presidency really wants to keep in touch with the women in the ward. Very clever, Sheila.
Bishop John also said that about 60 people have been showing up for Sacrament meeting. Just remember your masks and sitting six feet apart. I can tell by talking to people around town that they really miss seeing and talking to our neighbors and friends.
I also saw a small herd of sheep racing down the road toward the Moses home. They had a dog herding them in. One of the little sheep was a slow poke and the dog ran back to bring him on in and four children were bringing up the rear. I drove around town the other day and it took me two hours to get home. I loved it!
Bill Gilson of the county and I took a good look at the roads yesterday. There is a lot we could do on the roads around town but, sorry to say, not enough money to go in all the pockets. There is still work to be done along 8800 West (north) with the barrow pits, and also an easement at 27100. This will be done before winter, we hope. The town will also be working on potholes around town and we saw some real “goodies” on our ride.
Along with my ride with Bill, Glenn Jacobsen and I also took a tour around town to see what needs be done. There is weed-eating and cleaning up the sides of the streets where no one is living, and moving signs so that MAYBE drivers may be able to see the speed limits better so that they can obey them, especially where posted. Actually, if the speed limit is not posted in town it is 25 miles per hour. Stop signs have a meaning also, that is, STOP!
I am looking for someone that might have equipment to help the town keep grass and weeds off the easements of the roads. If you have such equipment and would like to help, please give me a call at (435) 239-3763.
My thanks go out to all our citizens of Portage who are taking care of and mowing the road easements around their homes and along the streets. It really shows the civic pride that so many have in our beautiful town. Our population is growing and new homes are being built. I think that people, especially with children, are wanting to move more rural every day. I wish I had had that choice when I was involved in raising a family. JoAnn Hathaway, mother of Emily Knudsen and Cheryl Beck, is moving to Portage from the Salt Lake area. “Welcome!”
Kori Freeze told me about her and Jeff’s past weekend they spent in Port Orange, Florida. It was hot and humid, but they loved visiting with their granddaughter and family. Lots of sightseeing and excellent eating. They are glad to be home, and when I spoke with them they were sitting out on their front porch with feet up and enjoying the evening.
I am glad to be back with Portage Passages. I have had some health issues and it really seems good to feel good again. Have a GREAT weekend!