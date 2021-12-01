Curiosity about the design of the new Smithfield temple planned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was satisfied Wednesday morning with the release of an artist’s rendering.
The design harks back to early day Latter-day Saint temples, although the exterior will be almost entirely a white surface instead of visible stone or brick.
In a statement on its website, the church described the design as “inspired by the pioneer era when the nearby Logan Utah Temple was built.”
The new three-story building will be approximately 81,000 square feet and follow a floor plan similar to the Lindon Utah Temple, the church announcement said. The edifice will be constructed on a 13.3-acre site at the intersection of 800 West and 100 North in Smithfield.
Church President Russel M. Nelson announced the selection of Smithfield for a temple at last April’s General Conference, when six other temple cities in the Western U.S. were also identified.
“We want to bring the house of the Lord even closer to our members, that they may have the sacred privilege of attending the temple as often as their circumstances allow,” Nelson told conference listeners.
The other temples are planned for Helena, Montana; Casper, Wyoming; Grand Junction, Colorado; Burley, Idaho; Elko, Nevada; and Farmington, New Mexico.
A date for the Smithfield Temple groundbreaking has yet to be announced.