Tremonton City officials have finalized their wish list for upcoming road projects in the city.
At a meeting on Jan. 7, the Tremonton City Council released its project priority list for the Box Elder County Local Transportation Corridor Preservation Fund, a fund that doles out money for various road projects in cities and towns throughout the county. The money comes from a $10 registration fee paid by everyone who registers a vehicle in the county.
“It allows government entities to acquire rights of way ahead of development,” Tremonton City Manager Shawn Warnke said. “As we continue in the future, we identify corridors in critical areas — specific intersections.
Warnke said the properties identified are those where the city doesn’t feel there’s a clear exaction, meaning the city can require property owners to do improvements equivalent to the impact they have on city services.
“They are not an exact science, so we do our best,” he said. “Most of these properties we already have access to on a road.
Following are the properties on the priority list. It doesn’t mean all projects will be done this year, but it establishes a process for acquisition and development moving forward:
• The right-of-way for the expansion of 2250 East (Hughes and McMurdie Property) • The intersection of BR Mountain Road (3965 W.) and 1000 North a Minor Arterial • The intersection of 3430 West and 1000 North Collector Road
• The intersection of 3400 West and 1000 North Collector Road
• The intersection of 3100 West and 1000 North Collector Road
• The intersection of 2650 West and 1000 North Collector Road
• The intersection of 8500 West and SR 102 Collector Road (currently in unincorporated Box Elder County)
• The intersection of 8100 West and SR 102 Collector Road (currently in unincorporated Box Elder County)
• The intersection of 500 North and SR 13 Collector Road
• The intersection of 1360 East and 1000 North Collector Road (would connect into Garland)
• The intersection of 850 S and Iowa String Collector Road
• Commerce Parkway from Iowa String to SR 102 Minor Arterial Road (currently in unincorporated Box Elder County)
• BR Mountain Road extension a Minor Arterial Road from 2300 West to 2000 West • 2300 West extension south of Main Street which loops around and connects
“We don’t anticipate the list changing from year to year,” Warnke said. “We already identified these corridors. All of these are at least somewhat important, but several factors affect the priority list.”
One of those factors is the stipulation that corridor preservation funds can’t be used for a property unless there’s a willing seller.
Warnke said he would like to see work get going on the extension of BR Mountain Road, starting at 2300 West and working to the west, connecting 2300 West and 2000 North. Plans originally called for a traffic light at 2300 West, but UDOT determined that would be too close to the I-84 interchange and would create congestion, so the light will go in at 2000 West.
Another high priority, he said, is Commerce Way, a bypass road that will connect all the way to Iowa String Road and give trucks and other traffic a more direct route to Main Street and the freeways. He said that road will most likely have a raised median to consolidate traffic at key intersections.
“That’s a long-term aspiration,” Warnke said. “We want to acquire the intersection so it doesn’t get developed over.”
The state legislature changed the rules two years ago to allow the funds to be used for purposes other than corridor preservation in some cases, and smaller towns like Portage have taken advantage by using the money to fix and put in new roads.