Tremonton City has approved spending up to $10,000 to install benches and interpretive signs at the Holmgren Nature Preserve and Trail.
The new trail along the Malad River in the heart of the city opened earlier this year to rave reviews, and city officials have been working out the details of installing signs and benches to maximize the benefit of a state matching grant without dipping too deep into city coffers.
At its last meeting on Aug. 6, the Tremonton City Council approved spending for benches and signs along the trail. A contract with the provider of the signs has yet to be finalized, but the council decided on spending limit of $10,000 in city funding for the improvements.
Tremonton City Manager Shawn Warnke said it should be plenty to cover the cost of seven or eight interpretive signs along the trail, which was built on a conservation easement.
Warnke said the signs will educate people who visit the trail about the unique ecology of the river bottom area, as well as its pioneer history as a corridor for the historic Bidwell-Bartleson Trail.
“There are some unique features that are worth preserving, and the signs will highlight those,” he said.
In planning for the preserve and trail, the city secured a matching grant in which the state would provide up to $90,000 to build the trail and pay for related amenities, including the building of the trail as well as the associated signs, benches and other amenities. The deadline to receive those matching funds is coming up at the end of the September, so there was some urgency to reach a deal before the deadline, as the signs will take about a month to manufacture.
Warnke said the preserve and trail has been a true community effort, with local residents, businesses and other organizations providing donations in the form of money and volunteer work.
“With the additional donations, we’ve seen that a lot of people value that it’s a worthy project,” he said. “Every bit helps, and this is very much a community project in terms of people participating.”
Warnke said the city’s own public works department will handle the installation, which will further reduce the cost to the city. Overall, he said construction of the trail has remained well under budget. Some drainage problems at the north end of the trail and along the eastern stretched still need to be fixed, but he said the city will be able to address those issues without exceeding the budget.
Councilmember Lyle Holmgren, whose family donated the land for the park, said there is a lot of potential historical value in the land in addition to the wildlife habitat it provides, and the signs will help people learn about that history.
Holmgren said he remembers playing down in the river bottom as a child, and finding an old wagon axle and other parts that he believes are part of an original wagon party that came through in the 1800s.
“I year or two ago I went down there to try to find it and it’s gone,” he said. “I really do believe that wagon axle was part of this whole (historical) thing. I think it was an important thoroughfare, and those kinds of things are worth telling to scout troops, 4-H groups, the general public, just knowing that kind of thing.”