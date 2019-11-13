Ladies in the Corinne First Ward will enjoy an Enrichment Night Nov. 19 with dinner and games, came the announcement from spokeswoman Wendy Williamson. The event will be held at the home of Tiffany Davis at 6:30 p.m. Come enjoy a minute to yourselves before the busy season sets in.
Adam and Daysha Hubbard named their tiny son Westley last Sunday. Congratulations to Joseph Davis (from Corinne First Ward) and MaKell Marble (from Corinne Second Ward) as they united the community even more when they married each other last week. Congratulations.
The Corinne Historical Society met last week in the Methodist Church to discuss possible outcomes if the building is taken over by the City of Corinne. The title to the building has been in limbo for months as the original title is old and not clear in ownership.
Vice President Beulah Wells stated she is willing and looking forward to meeting with Mayor Brett Merkley and planning together the protection and preservation of the historical building. Wells stated that the historical society has been taking care of the church for about 24 years, making improvements and using donations toward that end.
Many public and private events have been held in the building through out these years: weddings, community programs, church services, etc. The Wells have made themselves available for tours of the historical church on many occasions. Beulah Wells wondered who would be able to take the time for tours if the city were to “take over.”
Steven Cornell, historical architect, talked to the audience about available grants that can be used for building improvements. Royal Norman suggested the building be known as “an historical center.”
The regularly scheduled Corinne City Council meeting was held the day after the Historical Society met. During the meeting, Mayor Merkley stated that as of Oct. 5, 2019, the city did have the title to the Historical Methodist Church. Its purpose will be to act as a community center. He is interested in preserving the historical feeling of the building.
A copy of a letter sent by the mayor to the historical society was distributed to Corinne City Council members. In the letter, the mayor stated the building was in need of repair and the only way the city could be involved in repair was if they had ownership of the building.
He reiterated that the city wanted to keep the historical importance of the building intact. He conceded that the benches, the large painting of Christ, a cash register and some small display items are property of the society or of the Wells Family and if they were donated to the city, they “will strive to preserve the historical nature of the items for future generations.”
Persons wanting to remove other artifacts should schedule a time for discussion during the regularly scheduled city council meetings.
Any use of the building should now be scheduled through the city office.
In other business, councilwoman Ann Whitaker suggested a warning sign for the newly installed three-way stop on 2400 North. The sign is a surprise not only to residents, but to commercial drivers using the road.
Several citizens had concerns about the proposed dead ending of the Corinne Cutoff street. If this comes to fruition, Ron and Marie Hansen want plenty of signage and warnings of the dead end, as they do not want their driveway to be the turnaround for those facing the dead end.
Mayor Brett Merkley reported the issue has been sent to the city attorney and all legal measures will be met, along with discussion with Box Elder School District transportation office.