Tremonton officials are moving forward with plans to raise the city’s property tax rate for the first time in decades, a move deemed necessary to pay for more firefighters to respond to an ever-increasing number of emergency calls.
The Tremonton City Council last week approved the city’s tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1. The total budget of nearly $17.1 million represents a year-over increase of about $1.75 million, or 11.4%.
The budget includes anticipated revenue from a 12.4% increase in property tax at the city level on top of what is required by the county, which equates to around $40 per year on the average home.
Officials say the higher property tax rate will add an additional $200,000 to city coffers annually, enough to keep the department staffed with at least one full-time firefighter on duty at all times.
With the city’s emergency services facing a shortfall of more than $500,000 due to unpaid ambulance bills and other expenses, city staff had originally proposed a property tax hike of more than 20%. An in-depth examination of expenses within the fire department and some other city operations revealed the potential for significant cost savings in health insurance for city employees and in other areas, thereby reducing the amount of the needed tax increase, City Manager Shawn Warnke said.
Councilmember Lyle Vance said that belt-tightening effort allows city officials “to face our constituents knowing we tried to pull as much out of the budget as we possibly could before we increased taxes.
“We haven’t increased taxes in who knows how long, but with the change in the fire department I think we all see there’s a real need,” Vance said.
Every year, Box Elder County calculates what is called the “certified tax rate” — the minimum rate that municipalities must collect in property tax. A city can charge an additional rate on top of the certified rate to fund essential operations like public safety without putting it to a public vote, but must go through a process known as “truth in taxation,” which requires the city to publish notices of the increase and invite the public to attend a hearing specifically dedicated to the issue.
Warnke said Tremonton has historically gone with the county’s certified rate, and according to the Utah State Tax Commission has not added a city property tax increase going back to at least 1988, which is as far back as state records go on the matter.
Tremonton has seen significant increases in revenue from sales tax and new building permits over the past year, but doesn’t plan to use that money for ongoing expenses like employee salaries because those revenue sources are somewhat unpredictable and can fluctuate from one year to another. Instead, money from those sources is generally used for things like new buildings and infrastructure needs, such as roads and sewer systems.
Using property tax to fund expansion of the fire department makes more sense, Warnke said — not just because it’s a steady, reliable revenue stream, but also because fire services have a direct relationship with property values.
“The fire department is a perfect candidate for property tax because it’s related to public safety and the protection of property,” Warnke said.
In some cases, state law also dictates what specific revenue sources can be used for, he said.
Much of the increase in the overall city budget is due to aggressive plans to continue building out the secondary water system. The budget includes slightly more than $4 million for that project in the upcoming year, an increase of $1.5 million over the previous year.
The budget approved last week is tentative, meaning it is not final and some of the numbers could still be adjusted, including the possibility of a lower property tax rate increase. Because of the proposed property tax hike, the budget won’t be finalized until the truth in taxation process is complete, which Warnke said will happen by the end of September at the latest.
While a date and time have not yet been set, he said the public hearing on the property tax increase will likely happen around Aug. 1.