As the flames grew taller and dark smoke billowed into the clearing evening, a gathering crowd of onlookers stood by, seemingly unconcerned.
Even the dozen or so firefighters on the scene were mostly standing and watching. They took turns training a firehose on nearby power poles and soaking the ground around the burning house, occasionally circling the structure to make sure the blaze was contained, but did nothing to stop the destruction of the building itself – which is exactly how they were supposed to handle the situation.
Firefighters from Tremonton, Garland and other local departments converged last Thursday to burn three houses located in the 500 West block of Main Street to clear the way for commercial development. The spectacle was part of an agreement between Tremonton City and a local real estate developer to expand the downtown business district as the city continues to grow.
The homes were located in the Tremont Center Community Development Area, a partnership between the city and Tremont Center LLC, a private group headed by local real estate developer Micah Capener.
Established in 2014, Tremont Center is a mixed-use development covering nearly 40 acres and incorporating elements of commercial and office space, retail and restaurant businesses, residential housing and public open space.
Under the agreement, Tremont Center LLC is handling the development and in return, the company gets to keep some of the tax revenue generated by businesses located in the project area. Once that agreement expires, the tax revenue will revert to city coffers.
The houses removed last week were owned by the Tremonton Redevelopment Agency, which will now transfer ownership of the parcels to Tremont Center LLC under the terms of the community development agreement.
The work is related to a plan for the extension of 600 West, which the city recently realigned to make a straight shot heading from Main Street to the southern boundary of the city at 1000 South. Plans call for extending 600 West on the north side of Main as well, with commercial buildings on both corners. Part of the work will involve paving over a portion of the canal that runs parallel to Main Street through the area.
Tremonton City Manager Shawn Warnke said the intersection has been pegged for a future traffic light, which will be installed when the Utah Department of Transportation determines it is justified based on vehicle traffic volume.
While acknowledging the risk of pledging future tax revenue to reimburse a developer when there’s no guarantee that the project will succeed, Warnke said it makes more sense for the city to facilitate commercial development by extending the road through the property than to leave it as single-family residential housing.
“From an RDA perspective, we want that area to be successful and have good traffic circulation,” he said. “It’s part of having a clear vision of a commercial project in a commercial area.”
Warnke said the city is paying about $30,000 to burn the houses and hire a contractor to haul away the charred rubble. He said razing the buildings without burning them first would have cost roughly twice that amount due to added labor costs.
While development plans are the main reason for removing the houses, the job also provided valuable training for local firefighters, especially during a time when it’s difficult for them to conduct training activities because of social distancing precautions.