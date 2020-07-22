Tremonton’s annual City Days events have been modified to allow for social distancing this year, but organizers haven’t let the coronavirus stop them from putting on a host of activities to celebrate the city’s heritage.
“We have been closely monitoring the ever changing COVID-19 pandemic and have made several adjustments to keep the community safe, while at the same time, offering activities to bring the community closer together,” the city stated in a press release. “We have eliminated mass gathering areas such as the vendor booths, concert, and high contact activities but will still offer participant-based activities.”
The good times started last Friday with a softball tournament and home-run derby, followed by a drive-in movie at the fairgrounds on Monday, July 20 and a cornhole tournament on Tuesday.
If you missed those activities, there’s still plenty to enjoy through the rest of this week.
This year, the main community participation activity is the Tremonton Golden Spike Challenge, a scavenger hunt-type activity where teams compete by posting photos/videos to engage with others from the community for amazing prizes offered from local businesses. The challenge is offered on the smartphone app GooseChase. It started on Monday, but teams can still sign up to participate through Friday.
Thursday will feature a pickleball tournament at the fairgrounds. Preregistration is required to participate.
The celebration culminates on Saturday at Jeanie Stevens Park with a food truck roundup from 4 to 10 p.m., where people can come and get dinner to take home or have a family picnic in the park. From 5 to 10 p.m., lawn games will be available for families to check out and play.
A fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m. and can be seen from Jeanie Stevens Park, the fairgrounds parking lot, or from most homes in town.
Attendees are asked to social distance in at all activities to help keep the risk of COVID-19 to a minimum.
“Now more than ever, our community needs a little normalcy, something to look forward to,” said Zach LeFevre, Tremonton recreation and events manager. “While events, programs, stores and everyday life has been shut down all around us, we need something to allow us to socialize and come together as a community, in a safe way.”
Visit tremontoncity.org/city-days for more information.