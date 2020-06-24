Tremonton is moving forward with plans for its annual City Days celebration, but like so much else this year, it’s going to look different.
While some late adjustments could be made depending on possible changes in the coronavirus situation, city officials are going with a plan that will by heavy on participant-only and virtual events while scaling back or doing away with events that typically draw large crowds.
The celebration is scheduled to start with the traditional softball tournament and home-run derby on July 17 and 18, and will culminate with a fireworks display on Saturday, July 25.
In between will be a drive-in movie on July 20 and a pickleball tournament on July 23.
Tremonton Community Services Director Marc Christensen said organizers are pushing virtual events this year.
The traditional car show will be replaced with an online version in which people can submit photos of their vehicles, putting them up for an online vote. There will also be a virtual 5K in which people have all week to run, submit their times online and receive a T-shirt for participating.
Also planned is a scavenger hunt for families using a smartphone app, with prizes donated by local businesses.
Christensen said that while there won’t be a traditional parade, the city is considering having a limited motorcade-type event, similar to what the Bear River High senior class did in late May.
“I don’t know if we’d be comfortable throwing candy, but there could be honking, just saying ‘hi,’” he said.
While the traditional community dinner is off, he said the annual BBQ contest will forge ahead, with local pitmasters dishing up their best barbecued meat recipes for a panel of judges.
There are no City Days events planned for Friday, July 24, as city employees will take that day off to observe Pioneer Day.
Saturday, July 25 will include bingo, cornhole and other backyard games leading up to the fireworks show. Christensen said all events will likely be moved from Shuman Park to Jeanie Stevens Park, which is larger and will make social distancing easier to achieve.
City Days will follow Garland’s Wheat & Beet Days, which is scheduled for July 10-11 and has also been scaled back this year. Part of that celebration will include a softball game pitting Garland against Tremonton, a friendly contest that ended in a tie last year.