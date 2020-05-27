At the recent city council meeting, Mayor Brett Merkley reported on the two construction projects discussed at the previous council meeting held two weeks ago.
Construction of the new city maintenance shop will go forward as bid, but with an addendum to extend finalization to September instead of August. Fill has been delivered to the site and the metal building itself should be delivered soon.
There will be no new road at the present time between 3800 and 3900 in town due to a disagreement in the terms of the bid between the city and the developer. New home construction in the subdivision continues at a rapid pace.
The process of changing the name from 2400 North in the city proper to Front Street has begun. Citizens living on the street will be contacted for their input, lots of paperwork will be involved, and then a public hearing will be held to finalize the name. The name change will help to stop the confusion in finding addresses, particularly for delivery purposes such as by FedEx or UPS.
The lift generator near the Ag Park is operating “on a wing and a prayer” and has had several issues, said Merkley, necessitating purchase of a new one. City employees continue to use personal welding equipment when needed for city repairs. The city would like to purchase a welder on a trailer and an estimate was given to councilmembers. Councilmember Shane Bateman volunteered to try and find the item at a better price. He will report at the next meeting.
Councilmembers requested clarification of several items in the city budget before acceptance. Councilmember Karen Caldwell reminded the Mayor that he had three new members on the council not familiar with items or placement of numbers in the budget and suggested a work meeting to understand the use of public funds more clearly before voting could take place.
Mayor Merkley suggested councilmembers could contact City Recorder Kendra Norman, who would print off any budget item expenditures for any item in question.
Caldwell also expressed frustration on a lack of prior notice of items to be voted on in council meeting, citing particularly the bids received last council meeting needing council acceptance. She suggested the first meeting in the month be a preparation to any items needing a council vote, and that voting not take place until the second council meeting to enable members to research and be familiar with decisions before voting.
Activity will resume in the city parks due to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted to a “yellow” status. Citizens were active in yard cleanup last week. The report for the Department of Water Quality was approved by the council. There are 250 connections to the city sewer system, which is 59 years old.
Congratulations not only to graduating seniors, but to all moms who survived home schooling, working, cooking and cleaning during the past months with few breaks. Congratulations to all kids who survived the above. Summer vacation will have a new meaning this year.