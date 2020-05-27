Two Tremonton City-owned facilities that have been especially busy during the recent pandemic have received some welcome assistance in their efforts to keep local families and senior citizens well fed.
The city secured up to $50,000 through the Bear River Association of Governments to purchase vehicles for the Tremonton Community Food Pantry and the Bear River Valley Senior Center, Community Services Director Marc Christensen reported to the Tremonton City Council last week.
Christensen said the city also received a check from Bear River City to cover the cost of its residents who use the services offered at the senior center.
He said the BRAG funding will be used to purchase a new vehicle for the senior center to deliver meals through the Meals on Wheels program. The center currently has three vehicles, and adding another will help cover a fourth route that was recently added to the program.
The food pantry currently uses a van to pick up needed supplies. It will now be able to purchase a pickup truck that will be able to haul a trailer to places like the Walmart distribution center in Corinne and the Niagara water bottling plant in Brigham City to pick up valuable supplies.
“BRAG had some funds come in to help lower-income families get meals, and this is a good way to do that,” Christensen said.
In recent months, he and senior center director Jenny Christensen have been visiting various cities in the area whose residents are beneficiaries of the senior center in an effort to get those cities to help fund the center, which has been operating under a $200,000 shortfall.
“We continue to serve (the outlying cities) whether they decide to contribute or not because we feel strongly about it,” Marc Christensen said. “We’ve just been explaining how it costs more to run than what we receive, and ask them to participate.”