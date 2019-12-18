City government acting like bank
Mayor Tyler Vincent had the opportunity to break the tie between council members to shut down the process of Brigham City becoming a bank and loaning the people’s money to select individual citizens for a summer concert next year, but he chose instead to not represent all citizens but those citizens that want your money.
Citizens have the responsibility to help restore the representation for all citizens, protecting your fellow neighbor, by choosing not to attend the summer concert planned for next year. Please help spread the word with your neighbors to not attend; restoration of our individual rights happen at the local level.
Another wake up call for Brigham City citizens, your Mayor and council are looking into spending between $15,000 to $20,000, depending on the number of apps they purchase, to contract with “Qualtrics Survey Management Software.” They want to get you connected with them and hear your opinions. This is another tactic to manipulate the conversation towards what the city wants to do with your money. They are not giving up on building the recreation center. The survey’s can help manipulate the conversation toward their intended goals.
We need to elect representatives that will respect, represent all citizens property and rights, instead of representatives that want to represent their friends and special interest groups and give them your hard earned money.
DeAnna Hardy
Brigham City