Members of the Corinne Historical Society and Corinne City Council held a long-awaited conversation last week during which several items of contention were cleared between the two groups.
Ever since the city declared ownership of the Historical Methodist Church, rumors of its historical demise have run rampant. Would the city desecrate the building by turning it into a senior center of sorts? Would it be demolished? Would it be renovated to the point of losing its historical significance to Corinne City?
Fortunately, none of the above actions will be taken. Mayor Brett Merkley agreed wholeheartedly that the historical significance of the building should and will be maintained.
However, the building is in need of structural improvements that will be corrected over the next several years, including the roof, seepage of runoff water into and around the foundation, meeting of all handicap conditions of the entry, restrooms, kitchen, etc. During the construction all efforts will be made to restore the building historically, the mayor said.
The historical society requested a key to the building to enable tours whenever tourists showed an interest in the building. Mayor Merkley suggested Councilman Kelly Donovan have a key, as he worked at home, and would be available to open the building as requested. Beulah Wells agreed to this arrangement.
Items now housed in the building need a place to stay, stated Jan Asay, historical spokeswoman. She requested the city purchase and place a shed equivalent in size to the one the society has used for years for pageant scenes, etc., and that is currently attached to the building.
The meeting closed with sighs of relief as each entity better understood the words and meanings of the intent of the other. The society will share a letter with the council from a state historical authority who has visited the site and has suggestions for preservation. More amiable conversations will be conducted in the future.
During the regular council meeting, three citizens were given the oath of office by Kendra Norman, city recorder. Those beginning a new term are Kelly Donovan, Karen Caldwell and Irene Jensen. Mayor Merkley thanked them for their service.
New assignments were given out by the mayor. Cindy Cheney is over equipment and garbage, Kelly Donovan has finance, buildings and fire department; Shane Baton is over drainage, sewer and animal control; Karen Caldwell has roads, water and emergency preparedness; Irene Jensen is the deputy treasurer and has parks/recreation and irrigation as her responsibilities. City employees Kelly Nicholas and JL Nicholas and animal control officer Janis Nimori remain the same. Phone numbers of council members will be listed at the city office building.
The council discussed the artifact issue within the Methodist Church and the shed requested by the Historical Society. Members requested prices, size and type of shed available. The decision was tabled until such information is presented to the council. The question of liability and insurance also need clarification.
Also tabled was the decision to accept or reject the revised edition of the appeal authority from the Planning and Zoning Commission. This would be a person/persons that would review an appeal from a citizen regarding a decision handed to him by the Planning and Zoning board regarding building or construction.
On a lighter note, Jacklyn Anderson in the First Ward was baptized last week. She is the daughter of Zach and Lollie Andersen.
The first school holiday of the new year is coming up for students at Century School: Jan. 20 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day and schools will be closed.