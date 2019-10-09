Election time is near. City Recorder Kendra Norman reminds Corinne residents that voting will be by mail this year. Ballots will be mailed Oct. 15. Meet the Candidates Night will be Oct. 22. Come meet those ready to serve the city. Ask their goals for Corinne and how they plan to accomplish them.
The Corinne City Council spent a goodly time discussing public safety last meeting. Vehicles moving over the speed limit throughout the community was the greatest concern. Corinne Cutoff and 2400 North are the main two arteries around the town and where most of the speeding is occurring.
As the trial speed bumps on the cutoff were removed by unknown persons, speed immediately picked up again. 2400 North presents a straight shot into town from the west and speeding there is prevalent. Mayor Brett Merkley led the discussion of possible solutions.
First solution: do nothing, which is unacceptable, stated the mayor. Having speed humps or dips engineered to make vehicles move at a desired speed limit was deemed too expensive. Other ideas included use of a camera to take pictures and send warnings to drivers of those vehicles, make a toll road, or hire a police officer to enforce all city ordinances, including speed limits.
The mayor stated that whatever the solution, it will cost the city money. Citizens are requested to be involved in this safety issue. Contact the city office, Mayor Merkley or council members with your input. Council members will ponder and return with their suggestions.
As the community continues to grow and develop and population increases, emergency calls answered by the Corinne volunteer fire department also have increased. Fire Chief Clint Norman reported to the city council that calls average nearly one and a half per day. The majority of calls are medical needs. Volunteer firemen must leave their regular employment to answer these calls if it comes during the daytime. Employers lose valuable employee hours, and those employees lose work hours.
Firefighters also attend to car accidents, structure and field fires, and are involved in unseen activities such as building inspections for new construction and yearly fire inspections for businesses. They also join area firefighters in other locations when called. Firemen are busy.
Recognizing these issues, Mayor Merkley joined fire chief Norman in suggesting Corinne invest in two full-time fire employees who would remain in the city and direct calls, deploy volunteers, etc. They would work five days per week. Volunteers would work weekends and night emergencies.
The need is there, both Merkley and Norman agreed. We want to be proactive in providing “quality care for the citizens of Corinne.” The city would include the two permanent firefighters as regular city employees having the same benefits as other city employees, retirement, insurance, etc. The program would be run as a basic EMT unit. Funding would come from property taxes.
Having the community high school in the neighborhood continues with tolerations. Reports of vaping in the city park and excessive vehicle use during lunch hour are two of the problems being seen. Deputy Braegger again encourages citizens “if you see it, report it.” There isn’t much we can do after the incident is over, he said. We would rather come out and find all is well that not be called while the violation continues.
Century School will hold parent-teacher conferences Oct. 16-17. Make certain you have the opportunity to discuss your students’ goals with their teachers next week.