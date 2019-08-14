Two sites out of eight permit possibilities will be located in Box Elder County to house the growing of medical marijuana. One of them will be in the Corinne Business/Ag Park.
Standard Wellness has begun the process of securing local building permits, having met the state requirements to operate the business.
Mayor Brett Merkley, Blair Holmes, Corinne Planning and Zoning official, and several county officials will visit the existing plant in the state of Ohio to observe security, building structure, and smell of that plant.
Merkley said there will be two buildings involved in construction, one for growing the plant itself and the other for processing. There will not be any facility for the purchasing of the final product. There is the possibility of the employment of over 100 personnel.
Continuing in the discussion of Corinne City growth, 10 lots of the 19 available have been sold in the third phase of the subdivision. A three-way stop will be established where the street into the subdivision enters 2400 North.
In other business conducted by the city council, it was reported that the fire department has been heavily involved in the fighting of fires the past two weeks.
Speed bumps are again on the hot spot. A complaint has been brought indicating a motorist must slow down below the speed limit in order to drive over the speed bumps now located on the Corinne Cutoff road. To discourage driving around the bumps on the side of road, reflectors have been erected. As safety is our main objective, Mayor Merkley said efforts are being made to work through the issue.
Efforts continue to reduce problems with irrigation as piping will be finished in the fall for the north ditch and Montana ditch. Flooding of the park should also diminish.
Corinne First Ward welcomed two new members to the ward last Sunday with the baptism of Daxton Norman, son of Clint and Alisha Norman and Lindee Norman, daughter of Bryce and Katie Norman.
Enrichment night for ladies in the First Ward will be Aug. 20 at 6:30 p.m. Wendy Williamson announced the event and it will be centered around patriotism.
The Second Ward is planning on getting a bit wet as their ward will participate in a pool party at the Brigham City Pool on Thursday, Aug. 15. Dinner will be at 7 p.m., and then the cool down at about 8:30 p.m. Haven’t received an assignment? Just bring yourself, a neighbor, and a salad or dessert.
Best wishes to those in the community who are recuperating from their recent injuries: Greg Harper, and Linda and Newell Norman.
See you at the fair next week.