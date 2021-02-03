Tremonton officials say an ordinance requiring people to move their vehicles and other equipment off of city streets during snowstorms to make room for snowplows is being widely ignored, and greater enforcement may be needed to improve compliance with the rule.
Some residents have noted that the streets they live on weren’t plowed following a snowstorm in mid-January, but some of those same people are making it harder for city snowplow operators to do their job, Tremonton City Councilmember Lyle Holmgren said during a recent council meeting discussion.
“We get blowback, and I know the roads are packed by the time (the plows) get there,” Holmgren said. “Some people have a habit of parking along the curb, and it makes (the plows) go around them. How can we encourage people to get off the road before a storm?”
The original city ordinance created to deal with the issue prohibited parking on certain city streets during specific hours from November through February, but was changed two years ago to simply state that no parking on the street is allowed during snow removal efforts, Public Works Director Paul Fulgham said.
The more vague language in the current ordinance could be contributing to the problem, Fulgham said.
“That’s kind of subjective as to what becomes snow removal — when the plows are out and about, or when it starts to snow?” he said.
He added that it’s not just vehicles contributing to the problem. Garbage cans, portable basketball standards and other equipment also get in the way.
Tremonton Police Chief Kurt Fertig said the ordinance can be tricky to enforce.
“The problem is we almost have to wait until the plow goes by to have evidence they violated the statute,” Fertig said. “Then we can talk to them, issue a citation, or even impound (the vehicle).”
He said his department has generally favored an educational approach, but could consider taking a tougher stance if necessary.
“We try to err on the side of doing our best to get ahold of the person and have them move (the vehicle), but obviously that’s not working super well around the city,” Fertig said. “One year we did a lot of citations and got a bunch of blowback, and since then we just try to talk to them and issue as few citations as possible.”
He said tickets are typically reserved for repeat offenders, “but we can change that, too.”
Fertig said the department has interpreted the current ordinance to mean people need to move their cars off the street when the plows are out, but Fulgham said by then it can be too late.
“Then we have to come back again,” Fulgham said. “In my mind, the only way they move is when they’re cited.”