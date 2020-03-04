The Bear River Valley Senior Center is an important resource for senior citizens throughout northern Box Elder County, and Tremonton officials are hoping other communities whose residents use the center will step up to help fund it.
Representatives from the senior center and Tremonton City have been visiting with leaders from other area cities, hoping their contributions will help erase a $200,000 operating shortfall at the center.
“We’re going around to all the cities the senior center serves to give them an overview of what we do, how we do it, and how cities can help us,” Tremonton Community Services Director Marc Christensen said.
Senior Center Director Jenny Christensen said it serves more than 1,000 seniors annually, offering meals, classes, transportation services, exercise programs and other activities, most of them free of charge, and serving as an important community gathering place. It also offers insurance and benefits counseling to seniors on Medicare, among other functions.
“Our main, number one thing is nutrition,” Christensen said. “We want to keep these seniors healthy and in their own homes for as long as possible.”
The center’s largest source of funding is from the State of Utah, which funds the center through the Bear River Association of Governments. Box Elder County chips in $54,000 annually to cover the cost of residents of unincorporated areas who use the center.
Marc Christensen said Tremonton residents account for about 40 percent of senior center users, and the city pays $82,000 a year to cover that use. But as the center is a Tremonton City facility, the city is also on the hook for any budget shortfall that occurs, and officials are looking for other cities to step up to the plate.
He said any contribution from other cities is voluntary, and the center will continue to serve their residents whether or not a city chooses to chip in.
“We’ll continue to serve them because we feel strongly about it,” he told the Garland City Council at a recent meeting.
He said Garland residents account for about 13 percent of senior center users. Based on the calculation used for the county portion and Tremonton’s share, that would come out to $27,000 per year.
“We’re not here to ask for the money, just to let you know what we do, and what the figures are,” he told the Garland council.
He said Tremonton recognizes that Garland residents shop at Tremonton grocery stores and other businesses, therefore contributing to the city’s tax base. However, sales tax revenue is used only for capital improvements at the center and doesn’t help with the cost of day-to-day operations, he said.
Jenny Christensen said the largest expense by far at the center is food. The center offers lunch every weekday and charges $7 a plate for visitors under 60 years old, which roughly covers the cost of the meal. However, seniors 60 and older are offered meals and asked only for a donation.
The center also participates in the Meals on Wheels program. It employs paid drivers to deliver meals to homes throughout the area, as well as take seniors to doctor appointments, grocery stores and other destinations, and she said demand for those services have been rising rapidly.
“Normally we’ll peak in December and then it starts to go down, but this year it just keeps going up.”
In order to qualify for the state portion of its funding, she said the center is not allowed to ask seniors for more than $3 per meal, “even though that meal costs about $7.50.
“We have a pretty good return,” she said. “A lot of people pay the full bill every month, but some will just send a $20 bill or something, and some don’t send anything, and that’s fine — we will continue to serve them.”
She said the center is looking at saving money by finding volunteer drivers, and is also looking for instructors for cooking, art and other classes.
Garland Mayor Todd Miller said senior center funding is not something his city has budgeted for in the past, but that he and the council would work to see what they might be able to fit into their budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
“I feel like we should be helping,” Miller said. “We’ve just never had this conversation.”