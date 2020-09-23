During the recent Corinne City Council meeting, the discussion included funding needed for repairs/replacement of a generator needed near the Ag Business Park. Council members agreed they were relieved that the generator came back online after the last power outage.
Councilmember Shane Bateman presented his findings on pricing and service of a new generator. Council members accepted his suggestion of purchasing a new generator for $12,000 including service and help in installation. A new switch was also approved for $3,700. Fire Chief Clint Norman said COVID-19 funds received by the fire department could be used for generators and offered the funds to the city. They were gratefully accepted.
Several weeks ago, Councilmember Karen Caldwell did not agree with the city’s purchase of a SCADA program, which would monitor flow of the spring and notify city employees of any trouble. After making the trek up the mountain and seeing the water set up, she now approves the Wetco flow meter. “I didn’t know it (the spring) was so far away,” she said, and agreed the purchase was necessary.
Caldwell approached the council with a possible solution to the need for more firemen. She suggested hiring only one individual instead of two, who would do mostly the administrative work. She emphasized this would be done only if budget cuts would enable an extra salary without raising taxes. Council members agreed to a work session to explore the feasibility of such a plan.
Corinne City lacks an appeal authority who would decide whether to override an existing ordinance in special circumstances. The council will examine and modify an existing appeal authority to fit Corinne City needs.
During public comment, Shara Ward stated the puncture weeds spreading along the side of city roads needs to be addressed. The weeds are also coming up through the asphalt itself.
Larry Tillman asked where the budget cuts would be made for the salary of another fireman. Council members responded that they did not know, and that is why they will be meeting to see if it would even be feasible. This is the beginning of healing, they said.
Please pardon the moving of the JL and Tiffany Nicholas family from the First Ward to the Second Ward last week. Their daughter Hallie was baptized and they remain in the First Ward boundaries.