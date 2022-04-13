As they work to revitalize the downtown commercial district and lure more people to businesses located there, Tremonton City officials are looking at enforcing a time limit for vehicles that use parking spaces along Main Street.
The primary concern, they say, is with business owners and employees themselves who park in those spaces and occupy them, sometimes all day long, while they work.
The issue came up during a March 15 Tremonton City Council work session, after a Main Street business owner called and asked why the city wasn’t enforcing an already-existing time restriction on the limited number of parallel parking spaces on both sides of the street.
“We’ve had some merchants concerned about downtown Main Street,” Mayor Lyle Holmgren said. “There are a lot of people that park their cars there, go to work and leave them there for several hours in the daytime.”
The city has had an ordinance on the books since 2006 placing a two-hour parking limit on a downtown section of Main Street from 200 West to 200 East, as well as the north-south oriented streets in that section for a block in either direction. But enforcement has been spotty over the years, and there is currently no signage on Main Street informing drivers of the time limit.
Nick Nessen, who was the city’s police chief at the time of the March 15 discussion, said enforcement would be difficult for the police department given its already heavy caseload and limited number of officers.
“It’s an important issue, but I don’t know exactly how law enforcement would do it other than people calling in, saying a car has been there too long,” Nessen said. “We would probably start with a lot of warnings, be polite and say ‘please help us out.’”
Since last month’s discussion, the city has enlisted Officer Greg Horspool to visit businesses in the affected area, inform them of the issue and ask them to consider parking off of Main Street to open those spaces up for patrons. Assistant City Manager Marc Christensen has obtained permission from the Utah Department of Transportation, which controls Main Street, to put up signs along the street informing drivers of the time limit.
Addressing the challenge of enforcing the limit, City Manager Shawn Warnke said one option could be to use the already existing UTOPIA fiber-optic network to install sensors that would monitor how long a vehicle has been parked in one location and automatically report violations.
Whatever the solution may be, officials say the parking issue will only become more pronounced as the population of Tremonton continues to grow at a historically high rate, and must be addressed in order for downtown to remain an attractive option for shoppers.
“I want people to stay home and shop,” Councilmember Connie Archibald said, “but they have to have a place to park.”