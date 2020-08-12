The Tremonton Women’s Civic League extends a heartfelt thanks to all those who contributed in any way to the great success of our yard sale on Aug. 1. All proceeds made that day will be put into needs for our community and valley.
To those individuals who helped advertise the event, thank you!
For all those donors who generously contributed to the sale, thank you!
To all those who helped set up the items for sale, thank you!
And, to all those who supported the sale through their many purchases, thank you!
Sincerely,
The Tremonton Women’s Civic League