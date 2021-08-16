People involved in the creation and installation of a new ‘Little Free Library’ in front of the Utah State University-Tremonton pose with the library at a ribbon cutting on July 27. (Left to right) Dan Black, Director of USU-Tremonton; Linda Kuwana, member of Education Committee for GFWC Women’s Civic League and GFWC of Utah State President; Tiffany Mansfield, Chairman of Education Committee for GFWC Women’s Civic League; Tiffany’s son, Griffin; Aimee Brown, facilitator; Stephanie Swenson, facilitator; Whitney Ritchie, the artist who painted the library (holding daughter Harley).
Courtesy Photo
Whitney Ritchie painted the artwork on the new Free Little Library at USU-Tremonton.
GFWC Women’s Civic League, in partnership with Utah State University, recently donated a Little Free Library located on the Utah State University-Tremonton campus at 420 W. 600 North.
The idea of the Little Free Library was first organized in Wisconsin with the vision of making books available to everyone 24/7. The GFWC Women’s Civic League and USU Tremonton paid for the materials, Tiffany Mansfield and Sid Forsgren built the little library, and Whitney Ritchie did the artwork. The Little Free Library is open to everyone to come and leave a book, and to take a book.
It all began in 2009 when Todd H. Bol designed and built the inaugural Little Free Library, a model of a one-room schoolhouse, at his home in Hudson, Wisconsin. The next year, he gave away 30 Little Free Libraries to friends and family as enthusiasm spread throughout the community.
The beauty of the Tiny Library is that you don’t have to return anything. The books are rotated naturally by individuals who have loved the books and then donate them in hopes that someone else may love them, too.
Honore de Belzac says that “Reading brings us unknown friends.” If you have ever read a book to find that when the book was over, a part of you is now missing, you understand this quote. Hopefully you will find just as Diane Duane did that “Reading one book is like eating one potato chip.” It’s not enough. If we come to a time when there are no electronics, we will remember as Alice Hoffman has reminded us that “Books may well be the only true magic.”
We hope that you will be able to use this tiny library as much as you’d like, that you will invite others, and that hopefully someday, you’ll be able to come into this building and become an Aggie! Thank you to the GFWC Women’s Civic League and USU Tremonton for sponsoring this project, Tiffany Mansfield and Sid Forsgren for help in building it and bolstering it so it could withstand the outdoors, Whitney Ritchie for painting it, Cyndi Peterson-Lanham for help with digging the hole, and Andy Shinkle for the first donation of books.