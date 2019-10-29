Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Clarence Charles Roberts, 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home in Brigham City surrounded by loving family members.
He was born on January 26, 1936 in Tremonton, Utah, the son of Charles “Charlie” and Elizabeth “Aunt Lizzie” Sleep Roberts.
Clarence graduated from Bear River High School in 1954. He briefly attended BYU and Utah State University.
Clarence married his sweetheart, Paulette Anderson Josephson on February 27, 1976 in Brigham City, Utah and they joined their families together.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he was a High Priest and a 100 percent home teacher for many years. He served in the Northern California Mission from 1956-1958. He also served as the Stake Sunday School President and was an Elders quorum instructor. After retirement, he served three consecutive missions at the Ogden Cannery for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Clarence was the foreman at U & I Sugar Factory in Garland. During his tenure at the Sugar Factory, he was the President of the American Federation of Grain Millers Union. After the closing of the plant, he became a machinist at Thiokol where he retired in 2000. He also had a contracting business on the side.
He loved snowmobiling with his family in Island Park and Yellowstone during the winter months. He also enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers, watching old western movies, collecting rope makers and tools of all kind. He also spent memorable time at his cabin with his wife and family playing cards and enjoying nature.
The family would like to thank Dena Vincent for her friendship and care of Clarence.
Surviving are his wife, Paulette; 11 children: Tim (LaRae) Roberts; Lyn (Keith) Johnson; Robyn (Darryl) Simmons; Pete (Shannon) Glenn; Daniel (Shelly) Glenn; Sharon (Chris) Connelly; Jenny Truscott; Heather (Jason) Williams; Stephen (Cindy) Josephson; Christopher (Annette) Roberts; Jesse (Erin) Roberts; 37 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; one sister, Jean Christensen and one cousin, Carl (Lawana) Roberts who was more like a brother to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jeffery Dustin Josephson, two brothers, William and Ray Roberts and two sisters, May Schelin and Frances Miller.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Brigham City 23rd Ward Chapel, 620 N. 300 East.
A viewing will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery. Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com