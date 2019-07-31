The Brigham City Museum of Art & History is pleased to announce Mary Urban Clarke as its new curator of education.
Throughout her 20-year career in the nonprofit industry, Mary has become a leader in community outreach and education programs. As curator of education, she will create innovative and collaborative educational programs for adults and youth with the museum.
Mary’s career focus has been to develop a connection between the arts and local history within the community. As producer of The Block festival in Logan, she works with community partners to celebrate independent vision and artistic expression. Her passion for public art and historic preservation led her to serve on community arts, history, and museum committees to ensure the opportunity for all to feel inspired.
This year’s International Art Quilt Exhibition is a perfect time for Mary to join the team. As an avid follower of textile art and a quilter in her own right, she brings a new perspective to the exhibit. This exclusive exhibition (through Aug. 31) brings together quilts from around the world to showcase what is possible in the world of fine-art quilting. Join a guided tour on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Thursdays at 11 a.m., or contact Mary to make arrangements for your group.
The museum, located at 24 N. 300 West, is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays.