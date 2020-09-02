The Box Elder County Fair looked a lot different this year.
Gone were the carnival rides, bandstand entertainment and some other mainstays of the annual festival, but the main reason for the fair was still there.
The Junior Livestock Show went on as planned. Youth in 4-H and FFA were still able to show their animals before an enthusiastic crowd, and an all-online auction went off without any major problems or glitches.
All are planning and hoping for a return to normalcy for next year’s fair. In the meantime, an army of volunteers and organizers did their best to make this year’s fair a memorable one despite the circumstances.
Special thanks to The Valley Headliner — BRVNEWS.com, an independently owned and operated digital news company in Tremonton, Utah, for sharing many photos from the livestock show. BRVNEWS.com is in no way affiliated with the Leader.