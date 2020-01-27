Several upcoming classes and lectures are available at USU’s Tremonton location, 420 W. 600 North. Lectures are free, while fees, dates and times for classes vary as outlined below.
CLASSES
Creative writing: Taught by Emily Jensen. Held 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 29. Class will also be held Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26, and March 12. Classes will be held in Room 122 and the fee is $35.
Photography: Taught by Dan Black. Held 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays on Jan. 28, Feb. 4, 11 and 18 in Room 122. Fee is $35.
Royal icing cookies: Taught by April Blakely. One-time session to be held 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 27. $35.
Stress & anxiety management: Taught by Justin Barker, PSyD. Thursdays 5-6 p.m., Jan. 23-Feb. 6, Room 122 via IVC. $10.
LECTURES
All lectures presented through the USU Lecture Series are free and open to the public. The lectures begin at 7 p.m. at USU Brigham City Auditorium, 989 S. Main St., Brigham City, and will also be broadcast via satellite to the Tremonton location.
• Jill Rasmussen will present “Year of the Woman — Celebrating 150 Years” on Thursday, Feb. 13.
• Mitch Zundel will present “Economic History of Box Elder” Thursday, March 12.