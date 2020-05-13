During the recent meeting of Corinne City Council, the bid of $298,618 was accepted for the erection of the new maintenance building, which was previously purchased by the city. General contractor is Spencer Construction. Construction should be finished by the end of August 2020.
Another bid for a second project is being considered by the council consisting of a new road to be established inner city that would allow a developer to construct residential units along the proposed road. As the city does not want a dead-end road with houses on it, the city will share the cost of the road and make it a thoroughfare to the next street. If approved by the council, the new street would run from 3800 West to 3900 West.
There seems to be much confusion as to the whereabouts of 2400 North. There are actually three different streets by this name in the city. To resolve this dilemma, there is now a North Front Street and a South Front Street formally known as 2400. The 2400 North leading to West Corinne area will remain the same.
Councilwoman Karen Caldwell presented a resolution at the meeting presenting some ideas about the management of the Historical Methodist Church. Among other items, she stated that the church has stood for 150 years and is not likely to change anytime soon. She suggested that final decisions about the building be put off for six months to a year, or even longer while the city works through the major projects now on tap. She named the new maintenance building and the suggested change in the fire department as being the city’s most important monetary issues now.
Caldwell suggested a board be created to help regulate the use of the building consisting of private citizens, Historical Society members and councilmembers. She would like bids on various construction needs from authorized contractors knowledgeable about historical renovation. She said a budget needed to be developed by this board and the use of any grants, donations, etc. used as needed.
Councilmembers applauded Caldwell on her passion for this issue and her research for possible solutions.
Mayor Brett Merkley suggested the board be an advisory board. He stated he was not opposed to going forward, and that there needed to be an historical plaque for the building.
Welcome home to Elder Kayson Norman, son of Stan and Kendra Norman.