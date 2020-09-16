Clearing up details of Civic League split
Dear Editor,
I feel it necessary to clear up misinformation in a previous edition of the Leader (Aug. 26, “GFWC Women’s Civic League installs new officers”). The article about the installation of officers for GFWC Women’s Civic League indicated that they had been serving for 80 years. This is not correct.
Women’s Civic League was organized in 1940 in Tremonton and the club joined General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) in 1941. During the past 80 years, the club has occasionally changed its name for various reasons. In 2018 the name was changed to Women’s Civic League, GFWC since the club was using the GFWC tax number.
Membership in GFWC requires dues of $25 per member each year. Club members felt that this money — usually $1000 annually — would be better used on local projects. Club members voted to withdraw membership in GFWC at a February 2020 meeting. Unfortunately, COVID-19 prevented us from meeting to vote on updating bylaws, which would remove GFWC affiliation, and change the club name to Tremonton Women’s Civic League, until June 4, 2020, when we met at the Public Works Building, which allowed for social distancing.
As the club president at the time, I had contacted the GFWC Parliamentarian, Deen Meloro, to make sure we were doing things according to Parliamentary Procedure. She sent me an email on March 10, 2020, which explained the outcome of amending club bylaws: “An amendment to the club bylaws, removing GFWC affiliation, is presented and is adopted by a 2/3 vote. Anyone who wants to belong to a GFWC-affiliated club leaves and either joins another club or forms a new club.”
At the meeting on June 4, 2020, the bylaws were presented and adopted by a 2/3 vote, with one dissenting vote. Those who wanted to belong to GFWC left the club and formed a new club under the direction of Linda Kuwana. The GFWC Women’s Civic League has been around less than six months. There is no doubt that this club will give service, but I want to make it clear that their club has not been around for 80 years!
Only one club, Tremonton Women’s Civic League, has been serving the Bear River Valley for 80 years and this club plans to continue that service.
Sincerely,
LaRita Udy
Past President
Tremonton Women’s Civic League