Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A little more than a year after announcing plans for a new park designed to provide a temporary break from the stresses of life and help ease worried minds, the people who have been working on it gathered on a grass-covered parcel in Garland on Friday afternoon to mark the first visible milestone toward bringing their vision to life.

Members of the Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition joined Garland City officials, donors, students and others to turn the first shovels at the site of the Community Oasis Wellness Garden, planting a single cherry tree as a symbol of the progress made over the years.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.