...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
South Fork of The Ogden River Near Huntsville affecting Weber
County.
Emigration Creek In Emigration Canyon and east bench of Salt Lake
City affecting Salt Lake County.
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Minor flooding is ongoing or forecast along the South Fork of the
Ogden River near Huntsville, Emigration Creek near Salt Lake City,
and the Little Bear River at Paradise
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet (1232 CFS) expected late this
evening. Additional peaks above flood stage are expected
Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Students from Bear River Middle School and other local schools help plant the first tree as part of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Community Oasis Wellness Garden Friday, April 28 in Garland.
Dorene Stever, chairman of the Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition, with assistance from Garland Mayor Linda Bourne, cuts the ribbon at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Community Oasis Wellness Garden Friday, April 28 in Garland.
Garland Mayor Linda Bourne (left), Councilmember Jeanette Atkinson (right), and other members of the Garland City Council help plant the first tree at the Community Oasis Wellness Garden Friday, April 28 in Garland.
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
Leader/Jeff DeMoss
A little more than a year after announcing plans for a new park designed to provide a temporary break from the stresses of life and help ease worried minds, the people who have been working on it gathered on a grass-covered parcel in Garland on Friday afternoon to mark the first visible milestone toward bringing their vision to life.
Members of the Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition joined Garland City officials, donors, students and others to turn the first shovels at the site of the Community Oasis Wellness Garden, planting a single cherry tree as a symbol of the progress made over the years.
“This will be an awe-inspiring retreat for the entire Bear River Valley and others to enjoy,” said Garland Mayor Linda Bourne, a founding member of the coalition. “This will be a place to relax, reflect and recharge.”
The coalition has long been hoping to create a space designed to improve mental health. After overcoming numerous obstacles and challenges, Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was proof positive of the culmination of that effort.
“This represents what our committee has dreamed of for many years — to create a space where everybody can come and just have peace,” said Dorene Stever, chairman of the coalition. “A green space where the whole community is welcome.”
The concept for the park includes a “labyrinth” of hedges built in a mazelike arrangement, sculptures and other art pieces, flowers and various other plants, benches, a restroom, and other natural features designed to help people relax and focus on “passive attention,” rather than the direct attention required to manage work, family, relationships, and all the other requirements of everyday life that can cause stress to build up and negatively impact a person’s mental health.
The park’s location is 350 W. 12000 North, just west of the offices of Dr. Jan-Erik Schow, who donated the land and in the process solved one of the biggest challenges facing the project — finding a suitable place to put it.
“We are very grateful to Doctor Schow for donating this piece of ground and seeing that our community needs to have something like this,” Bourne said.
The coalition enlisted the help of Jake Powell, an extension specialist and assistant professor in landscape architecture at Utah State University, to come up with a design.
A couple of Powell’s students have also been involved, and Powell said they have been instrumental in fleshing out the details that will make the park unlike any other in the area, or even in the state.
“There aren’t a lot of resources that address those simple, but challenging days that over time add up and wear us out,” he said.
The parks that already exist in the area are great for sports and other specific purposes, but in a way, the new park is designed to be a sort of antithesis of that.
“You go to a park to play soccer or football or baseball,” Powell said. “There’s high activity, there’s noise, there’s energy, and it might be really exciting and fun, but it might not be restorative.”
In contrast, the Community Oasis Wellness Garden will exist “to build you back up after one of those days that you need a little bit of time to yourself or maybe come with a friend and have a hard conversation, maybe to have a minute just to walk around, to look at the view, to pay attention to things, and to slow down for minute and not have somewhere to go and something to do,” he said. “There are very, very few place like that.”
The next step, Stever said, is to continue building in steps, incorporating the various features one at a time. The time frame for completing and opening the park depends on continued funding, and the coalition is seeking donations from local companies and individuals alike to keep the ball rolling.
Powell praised the tireless efforts and generosity of all involved in overcoming the difficulties and bringing the park to fruition.
“What this committee has been working on is trying to address those challenges, and that’s really where the idea of this park came from,” he said. “The things that challenge us are the things that make us beautiful.”
