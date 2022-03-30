There’s plenty of research showing a link between mental wellness and spending time in nature, but who has the time to drive to the mountains every time they need a break?
A collaborative effort between local suicide prevention advocates and Garland City hopes to fill that gap with the creation of a new park designed to help people improve their mental health.
The Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition is working with Garland to find a location for the small park somewhere in the city. While still in the early planning stages, the coalition has enlisted the help of Jacob Powell, an extension specialist and assistant professor in landscape architecture at Utah State University.
Powell, the keynote speaker at a town hall meeting hosted by the coalition last Thursday, March 24 at the Box Elder County Fairgrounds, presented a concept plan for the park. Instead of a more traditional park featuring wide-open spaces for sports and playground equipment, his concept integrates several elements designed to help people disconnect from the stresses of everyday life and just relax for a little while.
“We need to be careful about the places we create, and we need to think about the places we don’t already have in the community,” Powell said. “We have all these different spaces that fit certain functions. Do we have a place where people can go after a hard day, after a long day, and just recharge for 10 minutes?”
He talked about the basic principles of landscape architecture, centered around the idea that the places where people spend their time shape who they become, an idea that is closely tied to mental health.
“The physical environment we exist in becomes a stage upon which we perform,” he said. “In the world of landscape architecture and design, the idea is we have the opportunity to manipulate the set … and that through manipulating the set, we can change the way we interact with each other.”
Powell’s concept for the park includes a “labyrinth” of hedges built in a mazelike arrangement, sculptures and other art pieces, flowers and various other plants, benches, a restroom, and other natural features designed to help people relax and focus on “passive attention,” rather than the direct attention required to manage work, family, relationships, and all the other requirements of everyday life that can cause stress to build up and negatively impact a person’s mental health.
“Historically we didn’t have such a divide between what we had to pay attention to and what we found interesting,” he said. “Natural spaces have a unique ability to restore us from that mental fatigue, merely because when we surround ourselves with those things, we are in an inattentive attention mode.”
He said the park isn’t designed to be a fix-all for the growing problem of mental health issues, but could be a very useful tool in a larger toolbox.
“It’s not going to be a cure for mental health,” he said, “but it’s a place to recharge your batteries, to hopefully keep you from having a mental health crisis. It’s the preventative maintenance of us having a place in this community where people can go to recharge.”
The coalition is holding ongoing talks with Garland officials to first find a location, after which it can go out with a more specific plan and seek funding sources and other help.
“It’s gonna be a lot of work, and there are a lot of partners we’ll need to make this happen,” Garland Mayor Linda Bourne said.
Bourne said the project will fill a need in the community that currently isn’t being met, and that it won’t just be for Garland residents.
“This is for everybody,” she said. “It will be a community asset, I feel, to this entire valley.”