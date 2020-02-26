Just wondering and hoping that everyone is not frozen in Portage lately. We woke up the other morning and it was 2 degrees. My friends and family in Arizona think I am joking with them. My grandson thinks he is freezing if he has to walk home from school in 60-degree weather! I must say our dogs do make a quick trip outside to do their duty when it is that cold in the morning.
One quick thing about Valentine’s Day. We weren’t home for part of the day and later I found a text from our sometimes neighbors north of us. It said “we left you a Valentine treat hanging on your plant hanger outside.” I finally talked Grant into going and getting it, and it was a package with chocolate candy inside. Yes, the candy was frozen solid, but it was great fun to get a surprise like that. Thanks, Mike and Leatha.
OH MY GOSH! Everyone is so surprised and shocked that Barry and Carol Parkinson are moving. I called him up when I heard and told him that I voted “NO!” Barry just chuckled, but it didn’t make a difference. I really don’t want them to be unsafe and he has fallen, I think, four times in the last little while and Carol has had some ambulance trips to the hospital. They will be closer to their family and be in a one-story home. It just seems like they are a mainstay in Portage, and we all hate to see them go. Barry has always been one of the community to see something that needs to be done, and helps out wherever and whenever he can. I am squeaking this in because I know he would not want it published. He likes to help but never needs or wants thanks, so don’t tell on me please.
Carol has played such beautiful music for so long in church meetings. I have noticed that others have been trying to get ready for something, and now we know why. She has been such a great seamstress and beautician, and always ready and willing to help. We are really going to miss these wonderful people!
A baby shower was given for Alex Grundvig and their expected baby girl last Saturday. It was held at town hall and really was nice. Mason and Edison are sure going to enjoy this little girl when she comes. They were visiting at my house not long ago and Alex said to Mason, “tell Lesley what the baby’s name is,” and he said “Her name is going to be sister!” I got a smile and laugh out of that.
Susan Clark was saying at church Sunday that Jesse is joining the Marines the minute he graduates from high school in Malad. I can hardly believe he is old enough to do that! It seems like we have known him since he was a baby.
Blaine Wright’s grandson is also joining the service. It sure is hard to see them go. I think we don’t see them go often from Portage. Then you have to stop and think that these young men are fighting for our freedom, and we owe them a great debt of honor for risking their lives and serving our country.
Grant and I were able to have lunch with Bill Gilson and his wife Tracie. I wanted to thank him, especially for all the work he did and is still doing to finish up 8800 West. We went to the “Dude Ranch” in Malad and had a really fun time. It was the first time we had met Tracie and enjoyed it very much.
Val and Karen Gibbs’ daughter was visiting this last week from back east: Krista, her husband Jared, and little boy. I am amazed how these little ones grow up so fast.