January 17, 1952 – October 5, 2019
Colleen Hill Bulow quietly passed away at her home in Garland with her husband Val by her side from complications of pneumonia.
Colleen was born on January 17, 1952 to Mathew and Edna Croney Hill in Malad, Idaho; the sixth out of eight children.
She grew up in Malad, spending much of her time on the ranch in Elkhorn. She took great pride in being her dad’s “cowboy” there she learned the value of hard work and the importance of family.
On April 6, 1968 Colleen married Danny Hess and had two sons, they later divorced. On June 19, 1999 Colleen married her sweetheart Val, celebrating 20 years together this year.
Mom loved everything outdoors, she enjoyed horses, softball, bowling, snow skiing, water skiing, hunting and living life to the fullest. She enjoyed working hard as an insurance agent and owned and operated a transport business.
Colleen overcame many obstacles in her life, surviving first a significant car accident and later cancer.
She is survived by her husband Val, two sons: Chad (Heidi) Hess and Rob Hess, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her siblings: Gary (Kathryn) Hill, Malad; Steve (Thella) Hill, Malad; Teri (Ed) Ahrens, Boise; Tammy (James) Slagowski, Lehi; and brother-in-law Roger Moses, Blackfoot.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Robert and Kenneth, and sister Kaye.
Friends and family are welcome to come celebrate Colleen’s life at the family home of Chad and Heidi, 687 S. Main, Garland on Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
