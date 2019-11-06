McKinley Elementary PTA held a fun Color Run fundraiser for the school on Monday, Oct. 14. Everyone that participated in the run received a white T-shirt and a bag of chalk dust. The chalk was for everyone to throw as they ran. The chalk dust would stick to the white shirts making them look very colorful.
There were two runs, a one-mile run which I did, and and a longer 5K run. At the start of the race everyone threw some of their chalk into the air and covered the runners in chalk. The one-mile run was a blast and even though it was hard, I still made it to the end of the race. The McKinley Cougar winner of the 5K run was Jace Gardener.
There was a special photo backdrop so that participants could get their pictures taken in front of it as a fun memory of the race.
Another fun part of the McKinley Color Run was the food. For $2 you could get a hot dog, a bag of chips and a bottle of water. You could also get a cookie for only 50 cents.
The PTA worked very hard to organize this fun event for the school and the community. Several local businesses donated prizes that were raffled off. You could win a free game of bowling, boxes of cereal from Post, a $15 dollar gift card to The Grille, Dominos and Soda Fixx.