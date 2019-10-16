A reminder: voting in November will be by mail only, said City Recorder Kendra Norman. There will be no voting machines on site this year.
Meet the Candidates will be held at the Corinne City Hall Oct. 22. Citizens are invited to question hopefuls as to their plans for Corinne City. Those running for city council positions are Trever Cottam, Kelly Donovan, Karen Caldwell and Irene Jensen.
Cottam hopes to continue serving on the city council as he took the place of Julie Jones when she moved from the area.
Kelly Donovan would like to continue to serve in his capacity as he is currently serving on the council.
Karen Caldwell recently moved into Corinne. She reported that from the moment they moved in, the neighborhood welcomed them and helped them to adjust to this “small town” atmosphere. Caldwell hopes to repay that kindness while on the city council. She intends to “listen to to the people” and be their voice if elected to serve.
Irene Jensen stated she is ready to learn her responsibilities and how to make things go right for the community. Ann Whitaker, currently serving on the council, is not running for re-election.
Fall break is upon us. School will not be held Thursday and Friday, Oct. 24-25 in the school district. Enjoy this little respite as the next school holiday will not be until Thanksgiving break. Then comes Christmas, oh so close!
The fourth grade at Century School will participate in a trip to Hardware Ranch on Oct. 22. The infamous Pumpkin Walk will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.
The annual Trunk or Treat will be held at the Corinne School beginning at 6 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31. Parents are invited to park around the school and give out treats from their car trunks. Feel free to dress appropriately. Be prepared to treat over 100 spooks. Or more.